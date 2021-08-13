Soaring Eagle Acquisition : Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with Ginkgo

Extraordinary General Meeting Scheduled for September 14, 2021

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., a Cayman Islands exempted company limited by shares (the “Company” or “Soaring Eagle”) (Nasdaq: SRNG.U, SRNG, SRNG WS), announced today that it has scheduled the extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Special Meeting") in connection with its business combination (the "Business Combination") with Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. to be held on September 14, 2021. Notice of the Special Meeting and a proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the Special Meeting will be mailed to the Company's shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2021 (the “Record Date”).

