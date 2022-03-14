Sobha : Outcome of Board Meeting

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting Scheduled on Monday, March 14, 2022.
With reference to the above captioned subject and in terms or Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that at the Board Meeting held today, i.e. Monday, March 14, 2022 the Board has approved the following:
Acceptance ofresignation-ofMr. Jagdish Chandra Sharma as Director and Vice Chairman and-Managing Director andKey Managerial Personnel (KMP) ofthe Company with effect from OIst April, 2022 and the last working day ofMr. Jagadish Chandra Sharma in the above said position will be 31st March, 2022.
Appointment of Mr. Jagadish Nangineni as an Additional Director in the capacity of Whole-time Director designated as Managing Director andKey Managerial Personnel ofthe Company for a term offive years, with effect from Qpt April, 2022 subject to the approval ofthe Shareholders ofthe Company. The briefprofile ofMr. Jagadish Nangineni is attached herewith as Annexure I.
Appointment ofMr. Raman Mangalorkar, as an Additional Director inthecapacity ofNon-Executive Independent Director ofthe Company for a term offive years, with effect from O1st April, 2022 subject to the approval ofthe Shareholders ofthe Company. The briefprofile ofMr. Raman Mangalorkar is attached herewith as Annexure II.
The Board Meeting commenced at 10:20 AM and concluded at 11:17AM.
Kindly take the aforesaid information on record in compliance of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015.
Yours sincerely,
FOR SOBHA LIMITED
VIGHNESHWAR G BHAT
COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER
SOBHA LIMITED
REGO & CORPORATE OFFICE 'SOBHA', SARJAPUR - MARATHAHAi..LI OUTER RING ROAD, BELLANDUR POST. BANGALORE- 560103, INDIA