SOBHA LIMITED

Sobha : Outcome of Board Meeting

03/14/2022
SORIIA

Date: March 14, 2022

PASSION AT WORK

To

To

The Deputy Manager

The Manager

Department ofCorporate Services

The National Stock Exchange ofIndiaLimited

BSELimited

Exchange Plaza, Plot No C/1, G Block

PJ Towers, Dalal Street

BandraKurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 00I

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 532784

Scrip Code: SOBHA

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting Scheduled on Monday, March 14, 2022.

With reference to the above captioned subject and in terms or Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that at the Board Meeting held today, i.e. Monday, March 14, 2022 the Board has approved the following:

  1. Acceptance ofresignation-ofMr. Jagdish Chandra Sharma as Director and Vice Chairman and-Managing Director andKey Managerial Personnel (KMP) ofthe Company with effect from OIst April, 2022 and the last working day ofMr. Jagadish Chandra Sharma in the above said position will be 31st March, 2022.
  1. Appointment of Mr. Jagadish Nangineni as an Additional Director in the capacity of Whole-time Director designated as Managing Director andKey Managerial Personnel ofthe Company for a term offive years, with effect from Qpt April, 2022 subject to the approval ofthe Shareholders ofthe Company. The briefprofile ofMr. Jagadish Nangineni is attached herewith as Annexure I.
  2. Appointment ofMr. Raman Mangalorkar, as an Additional Director inthecapacity ofNon-Executive Independent Director ofthe Company for a term offive years, with effect from O1st April, 2022 subject to the approval ofthe Shareholders ofthe Company. The briefprofile ofMr. Raman Mangalorkar is attached herewith as Annexure II.

The Board Meeting commenced at 10:20 AM and concluded at 11:17AM.

Kindly take the aforesaid information on record in compliance of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015.

Yours sincerely,

FOR SOBHA LIMITED

VIGHNESHWAR G BHAT

COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER

SOBHA LIMITED

REGO & CORPORATE OFFICE 'SOBHA', SARJAPUR - MARATHAHAi..LI OUTER RING ROAD, BELLANDUR POST. BANGALORE- 560103, INDIA

CIN: l45201KAl995PLCOl84751 TEL: +91-80-49320000I FAX: +9!80 49320444 j www.sobha.com

Disclaimer

Sobha Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 06:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
