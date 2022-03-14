Sobha : Outcome of Board Meeting

- ... SORIIA Date: March 14, 2022 PASSION AT WORK To To The Deputy Manager The Manager Department ofCorporate Services The National Stock Exchange ofIndiaLimited BSELimited Exchange Plaza, Plot No C/1, G Block PJ Towers, Dalal Street BandraKurla Complex Mumbai - 400 00I Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 532784 Scrip Code: SOBHA

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting Scheduled on Monday, March 14, 2022.

With reference to the above captioned subject and in terms or Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that at the Board Meeting held today, i.e. Monday, March 14, 2022 the Board has approved the following:

Acceptance ofresignation-ofMr. Jagdish Chandra Sharma as Director and Vice Chairman and-Managing Director andKey Managerial Personnel (KMP) ofthe Company with effect from OI st April, 2022 and the last working day ofMr. Jagadish Chandra Sharma in the above said position will be 31 st March, 2022.

Appointment of Mr. Jagadish Nangineni as an Additional Director in the capacity of Whole-time Director designated as Managing Director andKey Managerial Personnel ofthe Company for a term offive years, with effect from Qp t April, 2022 subject to the approval ofthe Shareholders ofthe Company. The briefprofile ofMr. Jagadish Nangineni is attached herewith as Annexure I. Appointment ofMr. Raman Mangalorkar, as an Additional Director inthecapacity ofNon-Executive Independent Director ofthe Company for a term offive years, with effect from O1 st April, 2022 subject to the approval ofthe Shareholders ofthe Company. The briefprofile ofMr. Raman Mangalorkar is attached herewith as Annexure II.

The Board Meeting commenced at 10:20 AM and concluded at 11:17AM.

Kindly take the aforesaid information on record in compliance of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015.

Yours sincerely,

FOR SOBHA LIMITED

VIGHNESHWAR G BHAT

COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER