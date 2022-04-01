Sobha : Retirement

SOBHA
-
...
PASSION AT WORK
Date: April 01, 2022
|
To
The Deputy Manager Department of Corporate Services BSE Limited
PJ Towers, Dalal Street
Mumbai- 400 001
Scrip Code: 532784
|
To
The Manager
The National Stock Exchange oflndia Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot No C/1, G Block Bandra Kurla Complex
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: SOBBA
Dear Sir / Madam,
Sub: Intimation regarding retirement of Whole-time Director
Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
With reference to the above captioned subjeg_,_we would like to inform you that, Mr. Seetharam Thettali!,_ Parameswaran Pillai (DIN: 08391622), who was appointed as a Whole-time Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company for a period of three years effective 1st April, 2019 has retired from the said position. His last working day was 31 st March 2022 and he ceased to be a director of the Company with effect from O1st April 2022.
Information as required under Regulation 30 - Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, is annexed herewith.
Kindly take the aforesaid information on record for dissemination through your website in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.
Yours sincerely,
FOR SOBBA LIMITED
VIGHNESHWAR G BHAT
COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER
SOBHA LIM I T ED
REGO & CO RPO RATE OFFICE : 'SOB H A '. SARJA PUR - MARATH A H A LLI O U TER RIN G ROAD, BE LLAN D U R POST. BA N GALO RE - 560 I 0 3, INDIA
C IN: L4520 I K A I 995PLC0 18475 I TEL : +9 I -80-4 9320000 I FAX : +9 180 493 20444 I www.sobha.com
SOBHA
The information as required under Regulation 30 - Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (ListingObligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, are provided below:andSEBICircular
|
SI.No.
|
Requirement
|
Disclosure
|
I
|
reason for change viz. appointment, resignation, removal, retirement death or otherwise
|
Retirement
|
2
|
date of appointment/cessation (as applicable) & term of appointment
|
His last working day was 31 st March 2022 and he ceased to be a director of the Company with effect from opt April 2022.
|
3
|
briefprofile (in case of appointment)
|
Not applicable
|
4
|
disclosure of relationships between directors (in case of appointment of a director)
|
Not applicable
Disclaimer
Sobha Limited published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 05:42:12 UTC.