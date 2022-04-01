Sobha : Retirement

SOBHA

-

...

PASSION AT WORK

Date: April 01, 2022

To The Deputy Manager Department of Corporate Services BSE Limited PJ Towers, Dalal Street Mumbai- 400 001 Scrip Code: 532784 To The Manager The National Stock Exchange oflndia Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot No C/1, G Block Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: SOBBA

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation regarding retirement of Whole-time Director

Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

With reference to the above captioned subjeg_,_we would like to inform you that, Mr. Seetharam Thettali!,_ Parameswaran Pillai (DIN: 08391622), who was appointed as a Whole-time Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company for a period of three years effective 1st April, 2019 has retired from the said position. His last working day was 31 st March 2022 and he ceased to be a director of the Company with effect from O1st April 2022.

Information as required under Regulation 30 - Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, is annexed herewith.

Kindly take the aforesaid information on record for dissemination through your website in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.

Yours sincerely,

FOR SOBBA LIMITED

VIGHNESHWAR G BHAT

COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER

SOBHA LIM I T ED

REGO & CO RPO RATE OFFICE : 'SOB H A '. SARJA PUR - MARATH A H A LLI O U TER RIN G ROAD, BE LLAN D U R POST. BA N GALO RE - 560 I 0 3, INDIA

C IN: L4520 I K A I 995PLC0 18475 I TEL : +9 I -80-4 9320000 I FAX : +9 180 493 20444 I www.sobha.com

SOBHA

The information as required under Regulation 30 - Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (ListingObligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, are provided below:andSEBICircular