Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Sobha Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532784   INE671H01015

SOBHA LIMITED

(532784)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  03-30
709.55 INR   -0.72%
01:43aSOBHA : Retirement
PU
03/31Sobha Raises Nearly $7 Million Through Allotment of Debentures
MT
03/14Sobha Appoints Jagadish Nangineni as Managing Director, Effective April 1, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sobha : Retirement

04/01/2022 | 01:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOBHA

-

...

PASSION AT WORK

Date: April 01, 2022

To

The Deputy Manager Department of Corporate Services BSE Limited

PJ Towers, Dalal Street

Mumbai- 400 001

Scrip Code: 532784

To

The Manager

The National Stock Exchange oflndia Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot No C/1, G Block Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: SOBBA

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation regarding retirement of Whole-time Director

Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

With reference to the above captioned subjeg_,_we would like to inform you that, Mr. Seetharam Thettali!,_ Parameswaran Pillai (DIN: 08391622), who was appointed as a Whole-time Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company for a period of three years effective 1st April, 2019 has retired from the said position. His last working day was 31 st March 2022 and he ceased to be a director of the Company with effect from O1st April 2022.

Information as required under Regulation 30 - Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, is annexed herewith.

Kindly take the aforesaid information on record for dissemination through your website in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.

Yours sincerely,

FOR SOBBA LIMITED

VIGHNESHWAR G BHAT

COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER

SOBHA LIM I T ED

REGO & CO RPO RATE OFFICE : 'SOB H A '. SARJA PUR - MARATH A H A LLI O U TER RIN G ROAD, BE LLAN D U R POST. BA N GALO RE - 560 I 0 3, INDIA

C IN: L4520 I K A I 995PLC0 18475 I TEL : +9 I -80-4 9320000 I FAX : +9 180 493 20444 I www.sobha.com

SOBHA

The information as required under Regulation 30 - Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (ListingObligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, are provided below:andSEBICircular

SI.No.

Requirement

Disclosure

I

reason for change viz. appointment, resignation, removal, retirement death or otherwise

Retirement

2

date of appointment/cessation (as applicable) & term of appointment

His last working day was 31 st March 2022 and he ceased to be a director of the Company with effect from opt April 2022.

3

briefprofile (in case of appointment)

Not applicable

4

disclosure of relationships between directors (in case of appointment of a director)

Not applicable

Disclaimer

Sobha Limited published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 05:42:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOBHA LIMITED
01:43aSOBHA : Retirement
PU
03/31Sobha Raises Nearly $7 Million Through Allotment of Debentures
MT
03/14Sobha Appoints Jagadish Nangineni as Managing Director, Effective April 1, 2022
CI
03/14Sobha Names New Managing Director
MT
03/14SOBHA : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
03/11Sobha Managing Director to Step Down
MT
03/11Sobha Limited Announces Resignation of Jagdish Chandra Sharma as Director, Vice Chairma..
CI
03/11Sobha Limited Announces Resignation of Jagdish Chandra Sharma as Managing Director, Eff..
CI
03/07Sobha Cuts Interest Rates on 2021 Bond Offering Anew
MT
02/24SOBHA : How To Reduce Your Home Loan Interest Rate?
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 30 297 M 399 M 399 M
Net income 2022 2 073 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
Net Debt 2022 26 454 M 349 M 349 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,8x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 67 298 M 887 M 887 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 061
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart SOBHA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sobha Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOBHA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 709,55 INR
Average target price 967,27 INR
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jagdish Chandra Sharma Director
Yogesh Bansal Head-Finance
Ravi Puthan Menon Chairman
Yogesh Kamath Head-Process & Information Technology
Vighneshwar G. Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOBHA LIMITED-20.65%887
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.69%35 265
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.96%33 756
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.29.47%33 421
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.13.24%33 416
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED7.08%30 505