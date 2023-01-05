Advanced search
    SOBHA   INE671H01015

SOBHA LIMITED

(SOBHA)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:02 2023-01-06 am EST
580.85 INR   +2.35%
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares off to a muted start on rate worries after U.S. jobs report

01/05/2023 | 11:09pm EST
BENGALURU, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares were off to a muted start on Friday, after strong U.S. data indicated the Federal Reserve would have to keep hiking interest rates.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.03% at 17,985.50 as of 9:18 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.01% to 60,340.88.

Most of the major sectoral indexes logged losses. Twenty-five of the Nifty 50 constituents fell, with information technology stocks declining ahead of the third quarter earnings season, set to begin on Monday.

Wall Street equities closed lower overnight after data showed private employers hired more workers than expected in December, suggesting strength in the labour market. The resilience could allow the Fed to boost its target interest rate above the 5.1% peak projected earlier.

Asian markets shrugged off rate worries on Friday, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan rising 0.77%.

Adding to losses in Indian equities is the rebound in oil prices, which rose over 1% on lower fuel inventories in the U.S.

Higher oil prices are a negative for oil-importing countries like India, where crude constitutes the bulk of the country's import bill.

Among individual stocks, Sobha rose over 2% after the company posted its best-ever sales in the third quarter, according to its business update. ($1 = 82.5680 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.21% 0.67644 Delayed Quote.0.22%
BRENT OIL 0.84% 79.48 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.13% 1.1918 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.7371 Delayed Quote.0.47%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.0522 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.012107 Delayed Quote.0.04%
MSCI AC ASIA EX JAPAN (STRD) 1.04% 641.489 Real-time Quote.1.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.31% 0.62424 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
NIFTY 50 -0.28% 17945.25 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.50% 60353.27 Real-time Quote.-0.80%
SOBHA LIMITED 2.21% 580.85 Delayed Quote.1.11%
WTI 0.74% 74.455 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
Financials
Sales 2023 33 170 M 402 M 402 M
Net income 2023 2 499 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
Net Debt 2023 20 337 M 246 M 246 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 0,95%
Capitalization 53 825 M 652 M 652 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 3 007
Free-Float 30,9%
