Sobha : Record sales and collections, project launches, and operational excellence sustains SOBHA growth trajectory

Press Release For immediate publication

Record sales and collections, project launches, and operational

excellence sustains SOBHA growth trajectory

Bengaluru, May 29, 2023

SOBHA Limited announced its audited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending March 2023.

SOBHA continued to deliver a solid quarter and year with consistently higher sales, the highest ever collections and healthy customer deliveries. The enhanced focus on driving operations at scale and higher efficiency helped the company boost its sales and operational performance. The company's foray into two new cities, including strengthening its presence in its key markets, lays a robust growth pipeline.

Brief highlights include:

Strong and consistent financial performance continues

Net revenue up 28.6% YoY to Rs. 34.02 bn in FY-23(Q4-2023: up 66.7% YoY to Rs. 12.40 bn)

FY-23(Q4-2023: up 66.7% YoY to Rs. 12.40 bn) Real estate collections up 33% YoY at Rs 52.82 bn in FY-23(Q4-23: up 11% YoY to Rs. 11.79 bn)

FY-23(Q4-23: up 11% YoY to Rs. 11.79 bn) Highest Net Cashflow of Rs 6.97 bn in FY-23, up 36% YoY

FY-23, up 36% YoY Highest ever net debt reduction in a year aided by strong operational cashflow now at Rs 16.4 bn with Net Debt-Equity ratio down to 0.66

Debt-Equity ratio down to 0.66 PAT at Rs. 0.47 bn in Q4-23, up by 239.5% YoY

Historic real estate sales achieved

Sales value up 34% YoY to Rs. 51.98 bn in FY-23(Q4-23: up 32% YoY to Rs. 14.63 bn)

FY-23(Q4-23: up 32% YoY to Rs. 14.63 bn) Sales (SBA) up 15% YoY from FY22 to 5.65 mn sft

Average price realization up 17% YoY compared to FY22

SOBHA maintained its strong and consistent quarterly sales performance and achieved its highest ever quarterly sales value of Rs 14.63 bn, with best average price realization of Rs.9,898/sft and recording highest SBA sales at 1.48 mn sft. Bangalore continued to dominate the sales with 63% followed by NCR at 19% with GIFT City, Kerala and Tamil Nadu witnessing steady growth.

The commendable growth in sales for the company was fuelled by its' early adoption to cater to changing customer preferences for larger homes. Additionally, contribution from the luxury segment (> Rs 2 cr) increased from 25% in the previous year to 36% in FY-23 which was aided by launch of redesigned and new projects including one in Hyderabad during the year. The Sobha Dream series segment (< Rs 1 cr) had significant traction with Sobha Dream Acres recording its second-best quarterly sales in Q4-23 since launch.

Financial performance was marked by a significant decrease in Net Debt with Debt to Equity now at 0.66. In the last ten quarters, the company reduced Net Debt by Rs 14.10 bn through internal accruals alone. Real estate continued to dominate the company's revenues that increased by 26.9 % YoY while real estate collections improved significantly by 35.7% YoY to Rs. 43.06 bn in FY-23. The manufacturing business generated a significant increase in revenues, up by 66.9% YoY in FY-23.