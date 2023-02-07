Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Sobha Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOBHA   INE671H01015

SOBHA LIMITED

(SOBHA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:18:26 2023-02-08 am EST
577.45 INR   -0.01%
02/07Sobha : Strong operational discipline and record sales boosts performance
PU
02/07India's Sobha Ltd Q3 profit nearly halves as land purchase costs surge
RE
01/24India's Macrotech Developers profit rises on deferred tax gain
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sobha : Strong operational discipline and record sales boosts performance

02/07/2023 | 11:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

For immediate publication

Strong operational discipline and record sales boosts performance.

Bengaluru, February 7, 2023

SOBHA Limited announced its financial results for the quarter ending December 2022 (Q3-FY23). Brief highlights include:

Increased construction activity and sustained cash management result in

  • Highest ever quarterly and 9-month collection
  • Improved total collections up 32.9% YoY at Rs. 14.07 bn with Real Estate contributing 82.2%
  • At Rs. 38.60 bn for 9M-FY23 up by 43.4% YoY
  • Increased Real Estate collections by 38% YoY to Rs. 11.57 bn
  • Contracts & manufacturing collections was also consistent at Rs. 2.50 bn, up by 14.3% YoY

Strong and robust sales performance continues

  • Highest ever quarterly sales volume of 1.48 mn sft, up 12% YoY
  • Highest sales value of Rs. 14.25 bn
  • Best average price realization of Rs. 9,653/sft, up 22% YoY
  • Consistent quarterly sales volume of over 1.3 mn sft for past 6 quarters

Sound financial health

  • Net Operational Cashflow of Rs. 8.25 bn, up by 61.2% YoY (9M-FY22)
  • Net debt reduced to Rs. 17.69 bn from Rs. 18.89 bn in Q2-FY23
  • Net Debt to Equity reduced to 0.72 from 0.77 in Q2-FY23

Mr. Jagadish Nangineni, Managing Director, SOBHA Limited said, "Our geographical diversification has paid rich dividends this quarter, helping achieve our best ever real estate sales in volume, value and price realization. Upbeat consumer confidence, increased affordability & aspirations continue to drive demand in the residential real estate space. Our momentum in project completion and customer handovers has picked up, delivering over one mn sft of space this quarter, the highest in recent times. With improved operational and financial performance in the past few quarters, investments in new opportunities, coupled with our disciplined growth mindset, we are well positioned to achieve consistent long-termgrowth."

About SOBHA Limited: Founded in 1995, SOBHA Limited is one of the fastest growing and backward integrated leading real estate brands in the country. The SOBHA DNA hinges on customer-centricity built on a foundation of strong values of trust and transparency. The unwavering commitment to continually raising and bettering quality standards through relentless execution and technology adaptation have helped deliver over 123.71 million square feet of developable area across residential, commercial, and contractual projects. The company lays strong emphasis on sustainability and highest safety standards, and epitomizes 'Passion at work', engrained in each of the 3000 plus strong Sobhaites across its offices and manufacturing units.

For further information, please contact:

SOBHA Limited

Vikram V Kanth

Senior Vice President - Corporate Communications & PR

Off: +91 80 49320000 Ext. 6005; Email: vikram.kanth@sobha.com

Disclaimer

Sobha Limited published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 04:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SOBHA LIMITED
02/07Sobha : Strong operational discipline and record sales boosts performance
PU
02/07India's Sobha Ltd Q3 profit nearly halves as land purchase costs surge
RE
01/24India's Macrotech Developers profit rises on deferred tax gain
RE
01/06INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slip ahead of third-quarter earnings on rate worries
RE
01/05INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares off to a muted start on rate worries after U.S. jobs report
RE
01/05Sobha Limited Announces Sales Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Decem..
CI
2019SOBHA LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018Sobha : continues to consolidate its growth
PU
2018Sobha : Compliance under Regulation 52 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Require..
PU
2018Sobha : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 33 185 M 401 M 401 M
Net income 2023 2 509 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
Net Debt 2023 20 296 M 245 M 245 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 0,93%
Capitalization 54 773 M 661 M 661 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
EV / Sales 2024 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 007
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart SOBHA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sobha Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOBHA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 577,50 INR
Average target price 839,86 INR
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jagadish Nangineni Deputy Managing Director
Yogesh Bansal Head-Finance
Ravi Puthan Menon Chairman
Raghu Balan Executive VP-Quality, Safety & Technology
Geetha K Nair Head-Design & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOBHA LIMITED-1.19%652
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED5.06%41 435
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.70%32 716
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-3.59%27 702
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.99%26 473
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED3.85%22 851