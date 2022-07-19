SOBR Safe : SOBRsafe Enters Construction Market with Field Technology, Customer Agreement

Michigan's Aaron Contracting is Pioneering Preventative Alcohol Screening for this Safety-Critical Industry

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 /SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of fast, accurate and hygienic solutions for alcohol safety management, today announced that it has signed a software as a service (SaaS) agreement with Aaron Contracting (Aaron). Founded in 2004, Metro Detroit-based Aaron is one of Michigan's leading general contracting and environmental firms.

Aaron represents SOBRsafe's launch into the potential $2.7 billion1 construction market, one enduring the highest adjusted heavy alcohol use rate and challenged by its outdoor workplaces and lack of internet connectivity. To overcome these challenges, SOBRsafe has engineered a field version of its SOBRcheck™ solution, complete with battery power, Bluetooth capabilities, rugged casing and a mobile shelter to protect against the elements. The solution was recently proven successful in an external environment test with an Amazon Delivery Service Partner vehicle fleet.

"We have been tracking SOBRsafe's evolution from concept to its commercial product with both interest and anticipation. The construction industry is disproportionately impacted by alcohol abuse, and we believe it requires a disruptive new approach to alcohol safety management," stated Aaron Vice President and Co-Founder Dennis Wasko. "We are excited to implement the SOBRcheck technology, and we look forward to introducing SOBRsafe to our industry colleagues across the Great Lakes region and beyond."

Followed SOBRsafe Chairman & CEO Dave Gandini, "We couldn't ask for a better industry launch partner than Aaron Contracting. They have provided invaluable guidance on the needs of the construction market throughout our platform's development, and their desire to lead the charge as an industry early adopter has helped fuel our advancement outside the walls of a physical facility. We are now positioned to provide solutions for a broad range and definition of 'workplace'."

SOBRsafe's flagship solution SOBRcheck™ was recently named a "Game Changer" by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (view announcement here). As described in the article, "featuring real-time results and data analytics, SOBRcheck immediately detects the presence of alcohol through a simple, non-invasive finger touch - no blood, no saliva, no breathing into any kind of device. These results enable employers to uniformly and objectively manage their current alcohol policy, and prevent alcohol-related catastrophes on our roads and in the workplace before they happen."

1By approximate revenue potential; calculated using total industry employees multiplied by current SOBRsafe SaaS pricing

About Aaron Contracting Founded in 2004, Aaron Contracting places a unique emphasis on communication, attention to detail and ownership involvement in every project. Our motto is, "The job isn't finished until the customer is completely satisfied." We are a full-service general contractor, with specialties in construction management; consulting and design; tenant retrofits, improvements and build outs; project site supervision; and budgeting and capital funding. We also offer customers environmental services, including heating and air conditioning, sheet metal, preventive maintenance, energy management, controls and boiler repair/replacement in the commercial and industrial environments.

About SOBRsafe™ The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration. A preventative solution in a historically reactive industry, it is being deployed for commercial fleets and workplaces; other intended applications include managed care and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or heavy machinery. An offender is immediately flagged, and the employer (or parent, rehab sponsor, etc.) is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention. For more information, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

