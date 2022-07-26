SOBR Safe : SOBRsafe Launches Touch-Based Alcohol Monitoring Band and New Partnership with North-Star Care, Initiating a New Era of Effective Alcohol Treatment

Fitness-style alcohol monitoring wearable, SOBRsure™, could revolutionize Alcohol Use Disorder care and the $38 billion alcohol rehabilitation industry

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 /SOBR Safe, Inc. (Nasdaq:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of game-changing alcohol monitoring solutions, today announced the launch of SOBRsure™, an alcohol monitoring band for alcohol treatment programs. SOBRsure is intended to help accelerate intervention and improve recovery rates, potentially enhancing patient quality of life and decreasing the financial burden to insurers.

The band will be pioneered by North-Star Care (North-Star), an innovative virtual reality treatment platform, in a partnership agreement also announced today. The agreement calls for an initial 1,150 white label bands; North-Star intends to deploy them through the end of the year and anticipates up to 7,500 patients in the first year of the program. SOBRsafe's revenue model consists of a one-time unit purchase fee and a per user monthly subscription fee.

Together, with unique touch-based and virtual reality technologies, SOBRsafe and North-Star are ushering in a new era of effective, patient-centered alcohol rehabilitation care. SOBRsure is a preventative alcohol monitoring system designed specifically for alcohol rehabilitation. The fitness-style, privacy-forward wearable alcohol monitoring band provides continuous remote reporting, geolocation and removal alerts. For the first time, patients now have a streamlined, modern solution to proactively manage and monitor their progress and goals, while telehealth professionals are provided with added insight into the optimal treatments needed - all virtually, and all in real time.

"We are thrilled to launch our wearable band for alcohol rehabilitation programs, empowering patients and physicians alike to actively and privately manage recovery goals and treatment, while also reducing overall operation and insurance costs and helping to save lives," said Michael Watson, Chief Revenue Officer of SOBRsafe. "By using SOBRsure to inform patient care, our partnership with North-Star demonstrates that new technologies play a vital role in improving existing rehabilitation models, and serves as a replicable blueprint for other rehabilitators to implement technology-based solutions as well."

Approximately 15 million Americans are experiencing Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a component of the $38 billion addiction and substance rehabilitation industry in the United States. While insurance providers were projected to spend $280 billion across all substance abuse and mental health spending in 2020 - a $109 billion increase over the past ten years - it is estimated that 90% of individuals with AUD deviate from their recovery plan within four years of treatment, demonstrating how existing rehabilitation processes are not conducive to long-term success for patients experiencing AUD.

Breaking from the traditional rehabilitation model with the first entirely virtual AUD rehabilitation program in the country, North-Star Care leverages digital technologies including virtual reality, telehealth, wearable monitoring devices, pharmaco-genomic-based medical treatments and other evidence-based interventions to dramatically improve treatment outcomes. SOBRsure will now be added to this toolset, offering North-Star Care a new way to help patients with real-time monitoring, intervention and better-informed long-term treatment for patients, all while maintaining the most stringent patient privacy and confidentiality.

"Our mission is to change the conversation about Alcohol Use Disorder and guide our patients to wellness, where they are not held to unrealistic expectations, but rather, have control over their choices around alcohol consumption," said Amanda Wilson MD, founder and CEO of North-Star Care Inc. "SOBRsafe's alcohol monitoring band is an innovative new technology that allows us to do just that through a wearable built entirely around the concept of prevention that increases insight into patients' progress, and enables vastly more accurate and effective treatment."

SOBRsure is available for pre-order now. For more information, contact CRO Michael Watson at michael.watson@sobrsafe.com.

About SOBRsafe™

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, Denver-based SOBRsafe™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol monitoring and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration.

A preventative solution in a historically reactive industry, it is being deployed for commercial fleets and workplaces; other intended applications include managed care and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol monitoring solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor, or a driver the vehicle keys. An offender is immediately flagged, and the employer (or parent, rehab sponsor, etc.) is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention. (www.SOBRsafe.com)

