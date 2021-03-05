SOC Telemed : Achieves Full URAC Accreditation

The certification reflects independent, third-party validation of quality health services

RESTON, VA - March 5, 2021 - SOC Telemed, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLMD), the leading national provider of acute care telemedicine, today announced its full URAC Accreditation in Telemedicine. URAC is the Washington DC-based nonprofit leader in promoting quality of healthcare and accreditation of organizations involved in medical care services.

The accreditation demonstrates SOC Telemed's adherence to independent, third-party healthcare quality standards. The accreditation also serves as a testament to the brand's longitudinal commitment to high-quality virtual care in an evolving marketplace.

'By earning Telehealth Accreditation from URAC, SOC Telemed is operating on the cutting edge of healthcare delivery,' said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. 'Independent accreditation demonstrates that SOC can provide value-based care to more people while meeting performance standards conceived by a broad array of telehealth stakeholders. As technology becomes more critical in achieving population health goals, SOC blazes a trail that others will follow.'

'URAC Accreditation is an important distinction for the leaders in telemedicine, and we are proud to achieve it again,' said John Kalix, CEO, SOC Telemed. 'The industry is growing and evolving rapidly, particularly amidst the pandemic. But our focus, no matter the marketplace conditions, will always remain on the provision of excellent care via world-class technology.

Achievement of the URAC Telehealth Accreditation seal is a mark of high-performing telehealth providers who believe in and practice excellence in quality and coordination of care, access, safety, systems integrity and reliability, consumer protection and empowerment, and who shows regulatory compliance in five key areas:

Business Requirements

Professional Oversight

Quality and Patient Safety

Clinical Workflows

Risk Management

'We're proud that our services are independently reviewed and measured, that the findings of such reviews meet the highest standards of care sufficient for full accreditation, and that our organization has shown a commitment to retaining and recertifying this distinction year after year,' concluded Kalix.

SOC's current redesignation of full URAC Accreditation in Telehealth is effective from December 1, 2020 until December 1, 2023.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

About SOC

SOC Telemed (SOC) is the largest national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry,teleICU, and telePulmonology, enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.

