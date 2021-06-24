Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SOC Telemed, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLMD   US78472F1012

SOC TELEMED, INC.

(TLMD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/23 04:00:00 pm
6.18 USD   -0.96%
06/16SOC TELEMED  : Underwriting Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
06/16SOC TELEMED, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/11SOC TELEMED  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SOC Telemed : Names Steve Rubis as Vice President of Investor Rela...

06/24/2021 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SOC Telemed Names Steve Rubis as Vice President of Investor Relations

Reston, VA - June 24, 2021 - SOC Telemed ('SOC'), the largest national provider of acute care telemedicine, today announced that Steve Rubis joins the company as Vice President of Investor Relations, effective immediately.

In this role, Rubis will oversee all of SOC Telemed's investor relations functions and serve as the primary point of contact for shareholders and the financial community. As SOC Telemed's first-ever Vice President of Investor Relations, this role was created in the wake of the company going public in 2020. He joins SOC Telemed from Athenex, a global biopharmaceutical company, where he served as Senior Director of Investor Relations.

'Steve brings a wealth of experience educating sell-side and buy-side analysts on unique and undervalued assets with a long track record of establishing impactful relationships with institutional investors,' said John Kalix, CEO for SOC Telemed. 'His capital markets knowledge, network of investor relationships, and background in digital healthcare are a valuable addition to SOC as we continue strengthening our leadership at every level of the organization.'

Prior to his time at Athenex, Rubis held Vice President of Investor Relations roles at Caesars Entertainment and DFT Data Centers (formerly known as DuPont Fabros Technology). Before entering investor relations, he served as Vice President, Senior Equity Research Analyst covering Digital Healthcare at Stifel.

Rubis has been recognized as a top investor relations professional by both Institutional Investor and The National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI). He was recognized on the individual level as a member of the Institutional Investor 2020 All America Executive Team Mid-Cap & Small Cap. Rubis was also recognized on the team level for his help leading one of the top investor relations teams in gaming & lodging as ranked by sell-side analysts as a member of the Institutional Investor 2020 All America Executive Team. In 2019, Rubis was named as a member of NIRI's inaugural class of 40 under 40.

Rubis holds a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in History from The Catholic University of America.

'I am excited to join a differentiated and undervalued acute care telemedicine company in one of the most exciting verticals in the digital healthcare sector. I look forward to connecting with the financial community and helping the SOC Telemed team to unlock stakeholder value,' Rubis said.

###

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed (SOC) is the leading national provider of acute telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations since 2004. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, teleCritical Care, telePulmonology, teleCardiology, teleInfectious Disease, teleNephrology, teleMaternal-Fetal Medicine and other service lines, enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs across clinical specialties. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.

Media Relations:
Lauren Shankman
Trevelino/Keller
lshankman@trevelinokeller.com

Investor Relations:
Steve Rubis
Vice President, Investor Relations
SOC Telemed
(571) 371-9209
srubis@soctelemed.com

Post navigation

Disclaimer

SOC Telemed Inc. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 12:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOC TELEMED, INC.
06/16SOC TELEMED  : Underwriting Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
06/16SOC TELEMED, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/11SOC TELEMED  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06/03SOC TELEMED, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
06/01SOC TELEMED  : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock (For..
PU
06/01SOC TELEMED, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/28SOC TELEMED  : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PU
05/28SOC TELEMED  : Baird Starts SOC Telemed at Outperform with $7.50 Price Target
MT
05/28SOC TELEMED  : Investor Presentation - June 2021
PU
05/27SOC TELEMED  : Prices Class A Common Stock Offering at $6 Per Share
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 99,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -48,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 33,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 616 M 616 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,51x
EV / Sales 2022 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 226
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart SOC TELEMED, INC.
Duration : Period :
SOC Telemed, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOC TELEMED, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,18 $
Average target price 9,75 $
Spread / Average Target 57,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John W. Kalix Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hai V. Tran President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher K. Knibb Chief Financial Officer
Steve J. Shulman Chairman
Sean Banerjee Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOC TELEMED, INC.-21.17%616
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION22.59%110 236
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.25.35%68 165
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.0.73%26 874
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS29.62%25 763
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA0.79%24 048