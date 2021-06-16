SOC Telemed : Underwriting Agreement (Form 8-K)

Other Events.

On June 16, 2021, SOC Telemed, Inc. (the 'Company') closed the sale of an additional 1,200,000 shares of its Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (the 'Class A common stock'), pursuant to the exercise in full by the Underwriters (as defined below) of their option to purchase additional shares in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering. The shares were sold to the Underwriters pursuant to an underwriting agreement, dated May 26, 2021, between the Company and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, as representative of the several underwriters named therein (collectively, the 'Underwriters'), at a price of $5.655 per share, for net proceeds to the Company of approximately $6.8 million before deducting estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. With the exercise of this option, the total offering consisted of 9,200,000 shares of Class A common stock for total net proceeds to the Company of approximately $52.0 million before deducting estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

1