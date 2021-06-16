Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SOC Telemed, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLMD   US78472F1012

SOC TELEMED, INC.

(TLMD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/16 04:00:00 pm
6.01 USD   -0.66%
04:24pSOC TELEMED  : Underwriting Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
04:22pSOC TELEMED, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/11SOC TELEMED  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SOC Telemed : Underwriting Agreement (Form 8-K)

06/16/2021 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Other Events.

On June 16, 2021, SOC Telemed, Inc. (the 'Company') closed the sale of an additional 1,200,000 shares of its Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (the 'Class A common stock'), pursuant to the exercise in full by the Underwriters (as defined below) of their option to purchase additional shares in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering. The shares were sold to the Underwriters pursuant to an underwriting agreement, dated May 26, 2021, between the Company and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, as representative of the several underwriters named therein (collectively, the 'Underwriters'), at a price of $5.655 per share, for net proceeds to the Company of approximately $6.8 million before deducting estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. With the exercise of this option, the total offering consisted of 9,200,000 shares of Class A common stock for total net proceeds to the Company of approximately $52.0 million before deducting estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

1

Disclaimer

SOC Telemed Inc. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 20:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOC TELEMED, INC.
04:24pSOC TELEMED  : Underwriting Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
04:22pSOC TELEMED, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/11SOC TELEMED  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06/03SOC TELEMED, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
06/01SOC TELEMED  : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock (For..
PU
06/01SOC TELEMED, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/28SOC TELEMED  : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PU
05/28SOC TELEMED  : Baird Starts SOC Telemed at Outperform with $7.50 Price Target
MT
05/28SOC TELEMED  : Investor Presentation - June 2021
PU
05/27SOC TELEMED  : Prices Class A Common Stock Offering at $6 Per Share
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 99,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -42,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 596 M 596 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 226
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart SOC TELEMED, INC.
Duration : Period :
SOC Telemed, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOC TELEMED, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,75 $
Last Close Price 6,05 $
Spread / Highest target 81,8%
Spread / Average Target 61,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John W. Kalix Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hai V. Tran President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher K. Knibb Chief Financial Officer
Steve J. Shulman Chairman
Sean Banerjee Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOC TELEMED, INC.-22.83%596
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION25.04%112 435
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.27.42%69 292
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-0.10%26 069
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS27.94%25 442
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA1.70%24 636