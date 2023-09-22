Notes to the IFRS consolidated financial statements at 30th June 2023

the interim management report fairly represents the evolution and results of the Company and all the entities included in the consolidation.

the interim financial statements prepared at 30

Mr. Philippe Fabri, Director and Mr. Daniel Haas, Chief Financial Officer, indicate that, to the best of their knowledge,

The Board of Directors meeting held on 22nd September reviewed the interim consolidated financial statements at 30th June 2023.

These interim consolidated financial statements have not been audited, nor have they been subject to a limited review by the independent statutory auditor.

Activities

The Company holds interests in companies that operate directly or indirectly in South-East Asia, in the production of rubber and palm oil.

Portfolio

There were no changes in the portfolio during the first half of 2023.

Consolidated income

At 30th June 2023, the consolidated result attributable to the Group is EUR 18.6 million compared to EUR 42.4 million at 30th June 2022. This results in a net profit per share of EUR 0.95 compared to EUR 2.17 at 30th June 2022.

Consolidated revenues for the six months ended 30th June 2023 amount to EUR 85.9 million compared to EUR 112.3 million in the previous year (EUR -26.4 million). This variation in turnover is mainly due to the decrease of the market price

(EUR -29.9 million), the impact of the exchange rate between the sales currencies versus the reporting currency (EUR -2.5 million) and the increase in quantities sold (EUR +6.1 million).

Operating profits amount to EUR 25.5 million compared to EUR 54.8 million as at 30th June 2022.

The EBITDA amounts to EUR 38.1 million versus EUR 65.4 million as at 30th June 2022.

Financial expenses amount to EUR 3.9 million at 30th June 2023 compared to EUR 5.0 million at 30th June 2022. This decrease is mainly due to the decrease of the interest paid for the loan received by PNS Ltd in November 2021 (EUR 0.7 million), that has been fully reimbursed in February 2023. Other financial income decrease to EUR 6.1 million at 30th June 2023 compared to EUR 11.7 million at 30th June 2022 as a result of the decrease in foreign exchange gains

(EUR -5.5 million).

The income tax expense decreases, in line with the decrease in net result. Income tax on profits amounts to EUR 10.9 million compared to EUR 18.8 million at 30th June 2022.

Consolidated statement of financial position

At 30th June 2023, Socfinasia's total balance sheet amounts to EUR 371.7 million compared to EUR 418.5 million at 31st December 2022.

Socfinasia's assets consist of:

non-current assets amounting to EUR 256.1 million compared to EUR 273.1 million at 31 st December 2022, a decrease of EUR 17.0 million mainly due to the decrease of long-term advances for EUR 10.0 million and of other non-current assets for EUR 7.0 million;

current assets amounting to EUR 115.5 million compared to EUR 145.4 million at 31 st December 2022, a decrease of EUR 29.9 million mainly linked to the decrease of other receivables for EUR 15.7 million, and the decrease of cash and cash equivalents for EUR -18.9 million.

Shareholders' equity amount to EUR 263.1 million compared to EUR 273.6 million at 31st December 2022. The decrease in shareholders' equity of EUR -10.5 million is mainly due to the distribution of 2022 dividend (EUR -29.4 million) and to the half year profit (EUR +18.6 million).

Based on the consolidated shareholders' equity, the net assets per share is EUR 13.43 at 30th June 2023 compared to EUR 13.96 at 31st December 2022.

