Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) is a Bangladesh-based value-added financial institution. SIBL carries its banking activities through approximately 179 branches operating as per Islamic Shariah prevailing in the country. The principal objectives of SIBL Securities Ltd are to carry on the business of stockbrokers, dealers in relation to shares and securities dealings, and other services. The principal objectives of SIBL Investment Ltd are to carry on the business of stockbrokers, dealers in relation to shares and securities dealings, to underwrite, manage and distribute the issue of stocks and other services. Its retail services include investment products, deposit products, cards, SIBL International Insta Remit, school banking, alternative banking, and other services. Its corporate services include trade finance and RMG, working capital financing, and project financing. The Company's subsidiaries include SIBL Securities Ltd, and SIBL Investment Ltd.

Sector Banks