  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLAC   US83363K1025

SOCIAL LEVERAGE ACQUISITION CORP I

(SLAC)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:57 2022-10-14 pm EDT
9.860 USD    0.00%
08:24aShareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates IPAX, TPBA, GIIX, SLAC
PR
09/26Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/17Social Leverage Acquisition I : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 30, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates IPAX, TPBA, GIIX, SLAC

10/17/2022 | 08:24am EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: IPAX)'s merger with Intuitive Machines, LLC. If you are an Inflection Point shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

TPB Acquisition Corporation I (NASDAQ: TPBA)'s merger with Lavoro Limited. If you are a TPB Acquisition shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIIXU, GIIX)'s merger with Footprint. If you are a Gores shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE: SLAC)'s merger with W3BCLOUD Holdings Inc. If you are a Social Leverage shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-ipax-tpba-giix-slac-301650514.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
