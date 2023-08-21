Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was USD 1.94 million compared to net income of USD 1.92 million a year ago.
For the six months, net loss was USD 3.5 million compared to net income of USD 7.76 million a year ago.
