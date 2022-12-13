Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLAC   US83363K1025

SOCIAL LEVERAGE ACQUISITION CORP I

(SLAC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Transfers Listing to the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

12/13/2022 | 05:01pm EST
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE: SLAC) (“SLAC”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it expects to transfer its listing from The New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Global Market on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), where it has been approved for listing subject to confirmation of its satisfaction of the Nasdaq’s listing standards. Following the transfer, SLAC intends to continue to file the same types of periodic reports and other information it currently files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. SLAC anticipates the transfer to the Nasdaq to occur on or about December 27, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the SLAC expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations of SLAC with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of SLAC.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 2,54 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,25 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 149x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 433 M 433 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Managers and Directors
Howard Lindzon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Horlick President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul Jaron Grinberg Chairman
Michael Lazerow Independent Director
Michael James Marquez Independent Director
