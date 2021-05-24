Social Life Network Further Extending The First Quarter 2021 10-Q Filing

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Life Network, Inc. (OTC: WDLF) announces today the Company will need an additional few days to complete the filing of their first quarter 10-Q filing. The 5 day extension filed on May 17th, 2021 did not allow for enough time for our audit firm to complete its review procedures to file on May 24th.



“We are still working diligently with our audit firm and aim to complete the 10-Q filing this week that has taken much longer than we expected,” said CEO Ken Tapp. “We are confident that our audit firm, that we have been using for the past 5 years without delays beyond the extension period filing in our quarterly or annual filings, will be able to complete its review procedures in only a few more days needed to file our first quarter 10-Q, and then we can then move forward with our robust schedule of shareholder updates through our podcast series.”

The Company will be re-postponing its shareholder update podcast series schedule in an upcoming 8-K, that will be filed immediately after the filing of the 10-Q.

“We appreciate the patience from our amazing shareholders while we work through this latest delay. We know that everyone is anxious to hear from us and receive updates on each of our TBI licensees as well as Social Life Network’s growth update as a tech business incubator this year,” added Director Todd Markey. “Please exercise patience with us this week, and know that we are endeavoring to grow the company to add shareholder value, while we get through this period and file the 10-Q expeditiously.”

