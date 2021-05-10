Socialwire : FY2020 Presentation 05/10/2021 | 05:18am EDT Send by mail :

SOCIALWIRE CO., LTD. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021 May 10, 2021 The contracts, outlooks, strategies, etc. contained in this material are prospects for future performance based on the information available at the time this document was prepared, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Due to such risks and uncertainties, actual business results may differ from these outlooks and forecasts. We have posted information that we consider to be helpful in explaining the business environment. Regarding the posted data, results may differ depending on the survey method and survey time. The information contained in this material related to things other than our company is cited from publicly available information, etc., and we have not verified, nor do we guarantee the accuracy, appropriateness, etc. of such information. Please refrain from using this material and data without permission. IR related inquiries: https://www.socialwire.net/contact Message to shareholders and investors: https://www.socialwire.net/ir/messagelist Copyright © SOCIALWIRE CO., LTD. All rights reserved. Consolidated Business Results Copyright © SOCIALWIRE CO., LTD. All rights reserved. Summary Full fiscal year sales hit a record high

Digital PR: The effect of investment is becoming apparent Shared offices: The impact of the coronavirus related confusion is being felt

Net loss for the fiscal year

Burden of upfront investments (personnel increase, new locations) preceded All the negative factors such as the recording of extraordinary losses came out

Copyright © SOCIALWIRE CO., LTD. All rights reserved. 3 Consolidated Performance Highlights Overall Segments Consolidated Business Results Digital PR business Shared office business Sales ¥4,566 million [116.3% YoY] EBITDA ¥636 million [92.3% YoY] Operating income ¥125 million [62.2% YoY] Net loss ¥143 million [previous fiscal year's profit: ¥72 million] * Extraordinary income of ¥71 million and extraordinary loss of ¥352 million have been recorded Sales: ¥2,390 million [120.1% YoY] Number of influencer PR projects: 795 [149.7% YoY] Number of releases distributed: 43,191 [157.9% YoY] Number of release users: 20,568 [142.0% YoY] Number of clipping projects: 13,972 [100.9% YoY] Sales ¥2,175 million [112.3% YoY] Total seats in operation (domestic): 21,631 [119.7% YoY] Total seats in operation (overseas): 9,694 [93.6% YoY] Copyright © SOCIALWIRE CO., LTD. All rights reserved. 4 Consolidated Financial Highlights (Quarterly Change) Sales Operating income 1,400 ■ Digital PR business (million yen) YoY basis 105.9% ■ Shared office business (million yen) 1,200 1,000 800 498 619 600 400 564 507 200 0 1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q 2017/3 2018/3 2019/3 2020/3 2021/3 250 ■ Digital PR business (million yen) Shared office business (million yen)

Company-wide expenses (million yen) 200 ● Operating Profit (total) (million yen) 150 100 102 139 50 20 0 13 1 (48) (50) (95) (100) (88) (150) 1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q 2017/3 2018/3 2019/3 2020/3 2021/3 Sales [105.9% YoY]

Growth of digital PR business offset the slowdown of shared office business

Operating income [9.0% YoY]

Profits declined due to the burden of new investment in the shared office business, although Digital PR business expansion

