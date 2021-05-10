Log in
    3929   JP3431100001

SOCIALWIRE CO., LTD.

(3929)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 05/07
721 JPY   +0.84%
05:18aSOCIALWIRE  : FY2020 Presentation
PU
05:18aSOCIALWIRE  : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021
PU
Socialwire : FY2020 Presentation

05/10/2021 | 05:18am EDT
SOCIALWIRE CO., LTD.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021

May 10, 2021

The contracts, outlooks, strategies, etc. contained in this material are prospects for future performance based on the information available at the time this document was prepared, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Due to such risks and uncertainties, actual business results may differ from these outlooks and forecasts.

We have posted information that we consider to be helpful in explaining the business environment. Regarding the posted data, results may differ depending on the survey method and survey time.

The information contained in this material related to things other than our company is cited from publicly available information, etc., and we have not verified, nor do we guarantee the accuracy, appropriateness, etc. of such information. Please refrain from using this material and data without permission.

IR related inquiries: https://www.socialwire.net/contact

Message to shareholders and investors: https://www.socialwire.net/ir/messagelist

Copyright © SOCIALWIRE CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

Consolidated Business Results

Copyright © SOCIALWIRE CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

Summary

  • Full fiscal year sales hit a record high
    • Digital PR: The effect of investment is becoming apparent
    • Shared offices: The impact of the coronavirus related confusion is being felt
  • Net loss for the fiscal year
    • Burden of upfront investments (personnel increase, new locations) preceded
    • All the negative factors such as the recording of extraordinary losses came out

Copyright © SOCIALWIRE CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

3

Consolidated Performance Highlights

Overall

Segments

Consolidated

Business Results

Digital PR

business

Shared office

business

Sales

¥4,566 million

[116.3% YoY]

EBITDA

¥636 million

[92.3% YoY]

Operating income

¥125 million

[62.2% YoY]

Net loss

¥143 million

[previous fiscal year's profit: ¥72 million]

* Extraordinary income of ¥71 million and extraordinary loss of ¥352 million have been recorded

Sales:

¥2,390 million [120.1% YoY]

Number of influencer PR projects:

795

[149.7% YoY]

Number of releases distributed:

43,191

[157.9% YoY]

Number of release users:

20,568

[142.0% YoY]

Number of clipping projects:

13,972

[100.9% YoY]

Sales

¥2,175 million [112.3% YoY]

Total seats in operation (domestic):

21,631

[119.7% YoY]

Total seats in operation (overseas):

9,694

[93.6% YoY]

Copyright © SOCIALWIRE CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

4

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Quarterly Change)

Sales

Operating income

1,400

Digital PR business (million yen)

YoY basis

105.9%

Shared office business (million yen)

1,200

1,000

800

498

619

600

400

564

507

200

0

1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

2020/3

2021/3

250 Digital PR business (million yen)

  • Shared office business (million yen)
  • Company-wideexpenses (million yen)

200 Operating Profit (total) (million yen)

150

100

102

139

50

20

0

13

1

(48)

(50)

(95)

(100)

(88)

(150)

1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

2020/3

2021/3

  • Sales [105.9% YoY]
    • Growth of digital PR business offset the slowdown of shared office business
  • Operating income [9.0% YoY]
    • Profits declined due to the burden of new investment in the shared office business, although Digital PR business expansion

Copyright © SOCIALWIRE CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SocialWire Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 09:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
