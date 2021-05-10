Socialwire : FY2020 Presentation
Consolidated Business Results
Summary
Full fiscal year sales hit a record high
Digital PR: The effect of investment is becoming apparent
Shared offices: The impact of the coronavirus related confusion is being felt
Net loss for the fiscal year
Burden of upfront investments (personnel increase, new locations) preceded
All the negative factors such as the recording of extraordinary losses came out
3
Consolidated Performance Highlights
Consolidated
Business Results
Digital PR
business
Shared office
business
Sales
¥4,566 million
[116.3% YoY]
EBITDA
¥636 million
[92.3% YoY]
Operating income
¥125 million
[62.2% YoY]
Net loss
¥143 million
[previous fiscal year's profit: ¥72 million]
* Extraordinary income of ¥71 million and extraordinary loss of ¥352 million have been recorded
Sales:
¥2,390 million [120.1% YoY]
Number of influencer PR projects:
795
[149.7% YoY]
Number of releases distributed:
43,191
[157.9% YoY]
Number of release users:
20,568
[142.0% YoY]
Number of clipping projects:
13,972
[100.9% YoY]
Sales
¥2,175 million [112.3% YoY]
Total seats in operation (domestic):
21,631
[119.7% YoY]
Total seats in operation (overseas):
9,694
[93.6% YoY]
4
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Quarterly Change)
1,400
■ Digital PR business (million yen)
YoY basis
105.9%
■ Shared office business (million yen)
1,200
1,000
800
498
619
600
400
564
507
200
0
1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q
2017/3
2018/3
2019/3
2020/3
2021/3
250 ■ Digital PR business (million yen)
Shared office business (million yen)
Company-wideexpenses (million yen)
200 ● Operating Profit (total) (million yen)
150
100
102
139
50
20
0
13
1
(48)
(50)
(95)
(100)
(88)
(150)
1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q
2017/3
2018/3
2019/3
2020/3
2021/3
Sales [105.9% YoY]
Growth of digital PR business offset the slowdown of shared office business
Operating income [9.0% YoY]
Profits declined due to the burden of new investment in the shared office business, although Digital PR business expansion
5
