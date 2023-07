Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde SAA is a Peru-based company active in the mining sector. The Company is engaged in the extraction, exploitation and commercialization of copper from the deposits located in the southwest of the Arequipa city. It is also involved in the production, distribution and sale of copper cathodes. The Company's market scope comprises Asia, Europe and North and South America. In addition, the Company holds a copper sale agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Ltd and a molybdenum sale contract with Climax Molybdenum Marketing Corporation.