Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde A : Peruvian copper miner Cerro Verde pays $245 mln tax debt 'under protest'

LIMA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Peruvian copper miner Sociedad
Minera Cerro Verde said on Friday in a securities
filing that it had paid "under protest" a tax debt of 1 billion
soles ($245.52 million), as the amount continues to be the
subject of an arbitration dispute.
Peru's tax authority has longstanding disputes with several
miners regarding tax calculations.
Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, is highly dependent
on mining to finance public spending. Newly inaugurated leftist
President Pedro Castillo has said he wants to extract higher
taxes from miners, especially at a time of high international
prices.
Cerro Verde is the second large Peruvian miner to pay a tax
debt that remains under dispute in recent weeks.
Last month, Compania de Minas Buenaventura paid a
debt worth 2.1 billion soles ($515.59 million).
Still, Bueaventura's chairman, Roque Benavides, said in an
interview with Bloomberg Linea that they were hoping to recover
those funds once the tax dispute was finalized, which they said
they would win.
Cerro Verde is controlled by Freeport-McMoRan Corp
, while Buenaventura holds a minority stake.
($1 = 4.0730 soles)
(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by David Gregorio)