Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Peru
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Lima
  5. Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde S.A.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVERDEC1   PEP646501002

SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.

(CVERDEC1)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde A : Peruvian copper miner Cerro Verde pays $245 mln tax debt 'under protest'

08/13/2021 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LIMA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Peruvian copper miner Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde said on Friday in a securities filing that it had paid "under protest" a tax debt of 1 billion soles ($245.52 million), as the amount continues to be the subject of an arbitration dispute.

Peru's tax authority has longstanding disputes with several miners regarding tax calculations.

Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, is highly dependent on mining to finance public spending. Newly inaugurated leftist President Pedro Castillo has said he wants to extract higher taxes from miners, especially at a time of high international prices.

Cerro Verde is the second large Peruvian miner to pay a tax debt that remains under dispute in recent weeks.

Last month, Compania de Minas Buenaventura paid a debt worth 2.1 billion soles ($515.59 million).

Still, Bueaventura's chairman, Roque Benavides, said in an interview with Bloomberg Linea that they were hoping to recover those funds once the tax dispute was finalized, which they said they would win.

Cerro Verde is controlled by Freeport-McMoRan Corp , while Buenaventura holds a minority stake. ($1 = 4.0730 soles) (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.
01:46pSOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE A : Peruvian copper miner Cerro Verde pays $245 mln ..
RE
07/27Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde S.A.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qu..
CI
06/02Peru's Castillo has copper tax deals in his sights; Chinese firms at risk
RE
04/30Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde S.A.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Qua..
CI
2017Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde Reports Earnings Results for the Year 2016
CI
2016Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde Announces Earnings and Production Results for the..
CI
2016SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE SAA(BVL : CVERDEC1) dropped from S&P Global BMI Inde..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 892 M 2 916 M 2 916 M
Net income 2021 2 834 M 695 M 695 M
Net Debt 2021 1 675 M 411 M 411 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,07x
Yield 2021 7,52%
Capitalization 20 044 M 4 901 M 4 915 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 4 656
Free-Float 5,86%
Chart SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.
Duration : Period :
Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde S.A.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 57,26 PEN
Average target price 107,70 PEN
Spread / Average Target 88,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Derek Jon Cooke President, General Manager & Director
Harry Milton Conger Chairman
Rohn Marshall Householder Director & General Manager-Administration
Hiroshi Asahi Director
Víctor Esteban Gobitz Colchado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-33.08%4 901
ANTOFAGASTA PLC6.18%20 858
VEDANTA LIMITED100.46%16 132
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.15.67%14 205
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED31.86%11 020
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.4.86%9 841