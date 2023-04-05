Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SQM   US8336351056

SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.

(SQM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:40:30 2023-04-05 pm EDT
73.83 USD   -1.74%
02:41pSociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S A : Candidate Relationships and biographies
PU
04/04Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S A : SQM 2023 AGM Board Elections and Proxy Information
PU
04/04Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S.A. Announces Resignation of Ashley Luke Ozols as Board Member, Effective as of April 21, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S A : Candidate Relationships and biographies

04/05/2023 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SQM S.A. Board Member Candidates & Biographies

Hernan Büchi Buc Series A candidate

Mr. Hernan Büchi Buc was nominated as a Board Member of SQM (Series A), and on April 5, 2023 he accepted this nomination. We have been informed that Mr. Büchi does not have, and has not had a contractual, commercial or other

months. We have also been informed that Mr. Büchi is an independent candidate according to the NYSE rules.

Mr. Büchi earned a degree in Civil Engineering from the Universidad de Chile. He served on the SQM Board of Directors for several years until April 2016, before rejoining in 2017. He is currently a Board member of Quiñenco S.A., among others. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Universidad del Desarrollo.

Patricio Contesse Fica Series A candidate

Mr. Patricio Contesse Fica was nominated as a Board Member of SQM (Series A), and on April 4, 2023 he accepted this nomination. We have been informed that Mr. Contesse Fica does not have, and has not had a contractual, commercial or other

months. We have also been informed that Mr. Contesse Fica is an independent candidate according to the NYSE rules.

Mr. Contesse Fica is a lawyer with a degree from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile. Previously, he was a Board member of SQM from 2013 until 2015. Since 2011, he has held senior executive positions in Pampa Group, where he is currently Vice Chairman of the Boards of Directors of the Pampa Group entities.

Gonzalo Guerrero Yamamoto Series A candidate

Mr. Gonzalo Guerrero Yamamoto was nominated as a Board Member of SQM (Series A), and on April 5, 2022 he accepted this nomination. We have been informed that Mr. Guerrero does not have, and has not had a contractual,

suppliers in the past eighteen months. We have also been informed that Mr. Guerrero does not meet the requirements of an independent candidate according to the NYSE rules.

Mr. Guerrero earned a law degree from the Universidad de Chile and a Master of Business Law from the Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez. He was General Counsel and substitute Board member of Integramédica S.A. for more than seven years and was a Director of Inversiones Oro Blanco S.A., Asfaltos Chilenos S.A., VNT S.A. (Vantrust Capital Asset Management) and SMA Clinica Internacional S.A. (Perú), among others. Currently, he is an Executive Board member of Guerrero and Associates,

SQM S.A. Board Member Candidates & Biographies

Chairman of the Board of Sanasalud S.A., director of SQM Salar S.A., director of ICARE and Chairman of the Fundación para el Desarrollo Social y Patrimonial de Maria Elena.

Gina Ocqueteau Tacchini Series A candidate

Ms. Gina Ocqueteau Tacchini was nominated as an independent Board Member of SQM (Series A), and on April 4, 2023, she accepted this nomination. We have also been informed that Ms. Ocqueteau does not have, and has not had a contractual, commercial or other relationship with the Company or its main competitors or suppliers in the past eighteen months. We have also been informed that Ms. Ocqueteau is an independent candidate according to the NYSE rules.

Ms. Ocqueteau graduated as a nurse from the Universidad de Chile and holds an MBA in Commercial Management and Marketing from ESEM, Business School, Madrid Campus. She is currently CEO of Waygroup Chile, founding partner of Crosscheck and director of the Asia Pacific Chamber of Commerce. She has been a director of Chile Mujeres since 2019 and was a member of the Advisory Council of the Ministry of Women and Gender Equity in 2021. Previously, she was also director of the Association of Entrepreneurs, ASECH, and held senior positions within ACHS.

Disclaimer

SQM - Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 18:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.
02:41pSociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S : Candidate Relationships and biographies
PU
04/04Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S : SQM 2023 AGM Board Elections and Proxy Information
PU
04/04Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S.A. Announces Resignation of Ashley Luke Ozols as B..
CI
04/03Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S : Resignation of SQM Board Member
PU
03/22Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S : SQM Final Dividend Proposal
PU
03/22Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S.A. Recommends Dividend
CI
03/19Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.(SNSE:SQM-A)..
CI
03/13Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Takes Nearly 20% Stake in Azure Minerals
MT
03/02Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S : SQM responds to letter from Santiago Stock Exchange
PU
03/02Transcript : Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 258 M - -
Net income 2023 3 470 M - -
Net cash 2023 757 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,07x
Yield 2023 9,44%
Capitalization 21 460 M 21 460 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
EV / Sales 2024 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 997
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 75,13 $
Average target price 114,49 $
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ricardo Ramos Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Andrés Illanes González Chief Financial Officer
Gonzalo Guerrero Yamamoto Chairman
José Francisco Sánchez Figueroa Risk Management & Compliance Officer
Ashley Luke Ozols Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-5.90%21 460
CORTEVA, INC.2.76%43 041
FMC CORPORATION-2.57%15 216
ICL GROUP LTD-7.58%8 462
OCI N.V.-10.95%6 870
UPL LIMITED2.22%6 667
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer