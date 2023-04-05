Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S A : Candidate Relationships and biographies

SQM S.A. Board Member Candidates & Biographies

Hernan Büchi Buc Series A candidate

Mr. Hernan Büchi Buc was nominated as a Board Member of SQM (Series A), and on April 5, 2023 he accepted this nomination. We have been informed that Mr. Büchi does not have, and has not had a contractual, commercial or other

months. We have also been informed that Mr. Büchi is an independent candidate according to the NYSE rules.

Mr. Büchi earned a degree in Civil Engineering from the Universidad de Chile. He served on the SQM Board of Directors for several years until April 2016, before rejoining in 2017. He is currently a Board member of Quiñenco S.A., among others. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Universidad del Desarrollo.

Patricio Contesse Fica Series A candidate

Mr. Patricio Contesse Fica was nominated as a Board Member of SQM (Series A), and on April 4, 2023 he accepted this nomination. We have been informed that Mr. Contesse Fica does not have, and has not had a contractual, commercial or other

months. We have also been informed that Mr. Contesse Fica is an independent candidate according to the NYSE rules.

Mr. Contesse Fica is a lawyer with a degree from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile. Previously, he was a Board member of SQM from 2013 until 2015. Since 2011, he has held senior executive positions in Pampa Group, where he is currently Vice Chairman of the Boards of Directors of the Pampa Group entities.

Gonzalo Guerrero Yamamoto Series A candidate

Mr. Gonzalo Guerrero Yamamoto was nominated as a Board Member of SQM (Series A), and on April 5, 2022 he accepted this nomination. We have been informed that Mr. Guerrero does not have, and has not had a contractual,

suppliers in the past eighteen months. We have also been informed that Mr. Guerrero does not meet the requirements of an independent candidate according to the NYSE rules.

Mr. Guerrero earned a law degree from the Universidad de Chile and a Master of Business Law from the Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez. He was General Counsel and substitute Board member of Integramédica S.A. for more than seven years and was a Director of Inversiones Oro Blanco S.A., Asfaltos Chilenos S.A., VNT S.A. (Vantrust Capital Asset Management) and SMA Clinica Internacional S.A. (Perú), among others. Currently, he is an Executive Board member of Guerrero and Associates,