Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S A : (Español) Actividades recreativas del “Verano Seguro 2022” se toman la cartelera veraniega de Quillagua
02/10/2022 | 03:03pm EST
10/Feb/2022
(Español) Con distintos talleres y actividades para todas las edades, junto a estrictas medidas de sanitarias, se realiza durante febrero esta entretenida iniciativa impulsada por SQM que busca reunir a la familia nortina en torno al deporte, la cultura y la sostenibilidad.
