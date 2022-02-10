Log in
    SQM   US8336351056

SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.

(SQM)
News 
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S A : (Español) Actividades recreativas del “Verano Seguro 2022” se toman la cartelera veraniega de Quillagua

02/10/2022 | 03:03pm EST
10/Feb/2022

(Español) Con distintos talleres y actividades para todas las edades, junto a estrictas medidas de sanitarias, se realiza durante febrero esta entretenida iniciativa impulsada por SQM que busca reunir a la familia nortina en torno al deporte, la cultura y la sostenibilidad.

Sorry, this entry is only available in European Spanish.

  • Comunidad
  • Quillagua
  • SQM

Disclaimer

SQM - Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 20:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 627 M - -
Net income 2021 489 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 054 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,4x
Yield 2021 2,52%
Capitalization 16 801 M 16 801 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,80x
EV / Sales 2022 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 5 889
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Ricardo Ramos Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Andrés Illanes González Chief Financial Officer
Alberto Salas Muñoz Chairman
José Francisco Sánchez Figueroa Risk Management & Compliance Officer
Ashley Ozols Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.12.29%16 801
ICL GROUP LTD6.63%12 847
PJSC PHOSAGRO-0.46%10 064
UPL LIMITED3.13%7 866
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-15.50%7 483
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED-12.92%5 354