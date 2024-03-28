







FINAL DIVIDEND PROPOSAL





Santiago, Chile, March 28, 2024 - Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A) announced today that in accordance with Article 9 and 10 of the Chilean Securities Market Act, it informs the following as an essential fact (hecho esencial):





Today, SQM's Board of Directors unanimously agreed to recommend at the next Annual General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 25, 2024, that it distribute and pay, in accordance with the Company's dividend policy (the "Policy), an equivalent of US$0.21339 per share, which the Company must pay to complete the amount of US$2.11386 per share, as a final dividend. This final dividend already considers the payment of the first interim dividend equal to US$0.78760 per share, the second interim dividend equal to US$0.60940 per share and the third interim dividend equal to US$0.50347 per share, which were paid during 2023.





The 2023 final dividend balance due shall be paid in the equivalent in Chilean pesos according to the value of the "Observed Dollar" or "US Dollar" that appears published in the Official Gazette on May 13, 2024. The payment of this dividend shall be made in favor of the Company´s shareholders, in person or through their duty authorized representatives starting at 9:00 am on May 16, 2024, who are registered with the respective registry on the fifth business day before the day on which the payment shall be made.



















About SQM

SQM is a global company that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Santiago Stock Exchange (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A). SQM develops and produces diverse products for several industries essential for human progress, such as health, nutrition, renewable energy and technology through innovation and technological development. We aim to maintain our leading world position in the lithium, potassium nitrate, iodine and thermo-solar salts markets.





For further information, contact:





Gerardo Illanes / gerardo.illanes@sqm.com

Irina Axenova / irina.axenova@sqm.com

Isabel Bendeck / isabel.bendeck@sqm.com





For media inquiries, contact:





Maria Ignacia Lopez / ignacia.lopez@sqm.com

Pablo Pisani / pablo.pisani@sqm.com









