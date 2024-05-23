1Q2024 RESULTS PRESENTATION

May 2024

Summary of First Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue

Gross Profit

Net Income1

US$1,085m US$369m(US$870m)

% Change

% Change

% Change

Q-on-Q

(17)%

Q-on-Q

(8)%

Q-on-Q

(528)%

Y-on-Y

(52)%

Y-on-Y

(65)%

Y-on-Y

(216)%

Trend

Trend

Trend

Revenues Contribution per Business Line

US$ million

Adjusted

Adjusted

EBITDA

EBITDA

Margin

US$404m

37%

% Change

% Change

Q-on-Q

(6)%

Q-on-Q

14%

Y-on-Y

(63)%

Y-on-Y

(23)%

Trend

Trend

Gross Profit Contribution per Business Line

US$ million

Trend

SQM - Corporate Presentation

3

1 Includes the net effect of accounting adjustments for the payments of the specific tax on mining activities for the exploitation of lithium as of March 31, 2024, in a total amount of US$1,097.6 million. See Note (1) to the 1Q2024 Earnings release.

Results Key Drivers 1Q2024 vs 1Q2023

Lithium: Significantly higher sales volumes (34%), significantly lower year- on-year average sales prices (-75%)

Iodine: Higher sales volumes (9%) partially offset by lower (-8%) average sales prices

SPN: Significantly higher sales volumes (21%), lower year-on-year average sales prices (-22%)

Potassium: Significantly higher sales volumes (19%) and lower average sales prices (-38%)

Industrial Chemicals: Higher average sales prices (63%) and lower sales volumes (-80%)

SQM - Corporate Presentation

4

Lithium and Derivatives: Fully integrated lithium producer from natural resource to chemical refining with full traceability

ChileAustralia

China

Antofagasta /

Lithium Chemical Complex

Chile: lithium sulfate production to feed lithium hydroxide refining capacity in China.

Chile: capacity expansions: lithium carbonate to 240,000 MT lithium hydroxide to 100,000 MT

Salar de Atacama

Mining & Concentration

Kwinana

Lithium Hydroxide

Refinery

Andover

Lithium Exploration Project

Mt. Holland

Mine & Concentrator

Australia: Mt. Holland lithium hydroxide project of 50,000 MT (50/50 JV)

Australia: Mulitple lithium exploration projects through partnership agreements

China: Dixin lithium hydroxide refinery + tolling from lithium sulfate, 40,000 MT

Sichuan

Dixin Lithium Hydroxide

Chemical plant

Total installed LCE capacity by end-2025: 305,000 metric tons of LCE

Total Capex 2024-2025: US$1.7 billion, including maintenance ~US$70 million/year.

SQM - Corporate Presentation

6

Nitrates and Iodine Operations: SQM to maintain leading position in nitrates and iodine industries

TARAPACÁ

REGION

Pampa Orcoma

Nueva Victoria

Tocopilla

Pedro de Valdivia

Coya Sur

ANTOFAGASTA

REGION

Salar de Atacama

Pampa Blanca

Pampa Blanca, additional 1,300 MT of iodine and 100,000 MT of nitrates salts

Greenfield projects, additional 2,500 MT of iodine and 250,000

MT of nitrates salts, using seawater

Nueva Victoria, up to 900 l/s seawater supply project and yield improvement initiatives

Iodine and Nitrates total capex 2024-2025: ~US$700 million, including maintenance of ~US$80 million per year

SQM - Corporate Presentation

8

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

SQM - Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 04:42:04 UTC.