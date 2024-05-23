Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S A : May 2024 Corporate Presentation
May 23, 2024 at 12:43 am EDT
1Q2024 RESULTS PRESENTATION
May 2024
Summary of First Quarter 2024 Results
Revenue
Gross Profit
Net Income1
US$1,085m US$369m(US$870m)
% Change
% Change
% Change
Q-on-Q
(17)%
Q-on-Q
(8)%
Q-on-Q
(528)%
Y-on-Y
(52)%
Y-on-Y
(65)%
Y-on-Y
(216)%
Trend
Trend
Trend
Revenues Contribution per Business Line
US$ million
Adjusted
Adjusted
EBITDA
EBITDA
Margin
US$404m
37%
% Change
% Change
Q-on-Q
(6)%
Q-on-Q
14%
Y-on-Y
(63)%
Y-on-Y
(23)%
Trend
Trend
Gross Profit Contribution per Business Line
US$ million
Trend
SQM - Corporate Presentation
3
1 Includes the net effect of accounting adjustments for the payments of the specific tax on mining activities for the exploitation of lithium as of March 31, 2024, in a total amount of US$1,097.6 million. See Note (1) to the 1Q2024 Earnings release.
Total installed LCE capacity by end-2025: 305,000 metric tons of LCE
Total Capex 2024-2025: US$1.7 billion, including maintenance ~US$70 million/year.
SQM - Corporate Presentation
6
Nitrates and Iodine Operations: SQM to maintain leading position in nitrates and iodine industries
TARAPACÁ
REGION
Pampa Orcoma
Nueva Victoria
Tocopilla
Pedro de Valdivia
Coya Sur
ANTOFAGASTA
REGION
Salar de Atacama
Pampa Blanca
Pampa Blanca, additional 1,300 MT of iodine and 100,000 MT of nitrates salts
Greenfield projects, additional 2,500 MT of iodine and 250,000
MT of nitrates salts, using seawater
Nueva Victoria, up to 900 l/s seawater supply project and yield improvement initiatives
Iodine and Nitrates total capex 2024-2025: ~US$700 million, including maintenance of ~US$80 million per year
SQM - Corporate Presentation
8
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services. Specialty plant nutrients are fertilizers that enable farmers to improve yields and the quality of certain crops. Industrial chemicals have a range of applications in chemical processes, such as the manufacturing of glass and industrial nitrates. Iodine and its derivatives are used in the X-ray contrast media and biocides industries, among others. Lithium and its derivatives are used in batteries, greases and frits for production of ceramics. Potassium chloride is a commodity fertilizer that is produced and sold by the Company across the world.