    SQM   US8336351056

SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.

(SQM)
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S A : Mining Companies and Women's Soccer Players Bet on Equity

08/31/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
31/Aug/2021

In line with its policy on equality, diversity and inclusiveness, both within the organization and in its community engagement efforts, SQM upholds its commitment to generating shared value by supporting the under-17 and adult women's soccer teams at Club de Deportes Antofagasta (CDA).

Priscila Hidalgo, a forward for Club de Deportes Antofagasta, is very happy and excited about returning to the field and in-person training. In her last year of high school, the 17 year old balances her class load with her true passion, soccer. Born and raised in María Elena, she proudly claims her 'pampina' status. She is a committed member of the 'Pumas' team, made up of young female athletes from the Antofagasta Region who receive support from SQM's Club Deportivo Salar as part of its commitment to the inclusive development of this sport.

Motivated and focused on her performance, Priscila says that, although she prefers to live in the present, like any athlete she hopes to go as far as possible and perhaps even get to 'wear Chile's national team jersey.' She underscores the support she receives from her family as 'fundamental.' 'They are always there, which motivates me to follow my dreams,' remarked the young player.

She is also grateful for the commitment from SQM, where her father happens to work. 'This support is very important because they give us equipment to be able to train, which keeps us motivated to continue improving and perform better at our upcoming games,' she said.

Carlos Díaz, Vice President of Potassium and Lithium Operations for SQM, emphasizes: 'One of our priorities as a company is to promote and work for gender equity, which is part of our Sustainability, Ethics and Human Rights Policy. Today women represent 17% of SQM's employees, which exceeds the national average for the mining industry. We still have a lot left to do in this area, but we are challenging and rebuilding the internal culture, strengthening integration under equal conditions and rights for women in mining and collaborating on social initiatives that drive women's development in non-traditional areas. At the company, we have set for ourselves the goal of continuing to expand our female workforce, with concrete targets and, also to support the CDA Pumas through our Club Deportivo Salar for the second straight year. They have great management and a nationally top-ranked team that uses the same jersey design as the men's team. We are making headway, but there is still a lot to be done.'

Claudio Castillo Barraza, president of Club Deportivo SQM Salar, explained how this project began in 2020 but then had to be modified because of the pandemic. Based on the current public health conditions, they resumed in-person training and are hoping to be able to hold more practices on the field to be able to perform better at games.

'We are very proud when players are daughters or sisters of SQM employees or people related to the Company who are grateful for the opportunity they are being given. Our team is 100% regional, with most of the players living or studying in Antofagasta, María Elena, Calama or Tocopilla and we are going to add some young athletes from Taltal. This partnership arose to create space for sports. A while back it was for boys, and now it's the girls' turn. Now we are betting on men and women alike so everyone has access to sports and in order to contribute to equity, reach more people and build a better, more equal society,' concludes Castillo.

  • Deporte
  • Inclusión

Disclaimer

SQM - Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 17:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 317 M - -
Net income 2021 375 M - -
Net Debt 2021 450 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,8x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 14 865 M 14 865 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,61x
EV / Sales 2022 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 5 647
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 52,04 $
Average target price 56,05 $
Spread / Average Target 7,71%
Managers and Directors
Ricardo Ramos Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Andrés Illanes González Chief Financial Officer
Alberto Salas Muñoz Chairman
José Francisco Sánchez Figueroa Risk Management & Compliance Officer
Hernán Alberto Büchi Buc Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.5.07%14 865
ICL GROUP LTD39.91%9 138
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-19.24%8 817
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY PHOSAGRO50.72%8 316
UPL LIMITED58.76%7 727
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED51.74%6 905