    SQM   US8336351056

SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.

(SQM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-03 pm EDT
78.11 USD   -3.64%
05:37pSociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S A : Resignation of SQM Board Member
PU
03/22Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S A : SQM Final Dividend Proposal
PU
03/22Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S.A. Recommends Dividend
CI
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S A : Resignation of SQM Board Member

04/03/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
BOARD MEMBER RESIGNATION

Santiago, Chile, April 3, 2023 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM;

Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-A,SQM-B), informs that today, we received a resignation letter from board member Ashley Luke Ozols; this resignation will become effective as of April 21, 2023.

About SQM

SQM is a global company that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Santiago Stock Exchange (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B,SQM-A). SQM develops and produces diverse products for several industries essential for human progress, such as health, nutrition, renewable energy and technology through innovation and technological development. We aim to maintain our leading world position in the lithium, potassium nitrate, iodine and thermo-solar salts markets.

For further information, contact:

Gerardo Illanes 56-2-24252022 /gerardo.illanes@sqm.com

Irina Axenova 56-2-24252280 /irina.axenova@sqm.com

Isabel Bendeck 56-2-24252074 /isabel.bendeck@sqm.com

For media inquiries, contact:

Maria Ignacia Lopez / ignacia.lopez@sqm.com

Pablo Pisani / pablo.pisani@sqm.com

El Trovador 4285

Las Condes, Santiago, Chile 7550079

sqm.com

Disclaimer

SQM - Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 21:35:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
