Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S A : Resignation of SQM Board Member

BOARD MEMBER RESIGNATION

Santiago, Chile, April 3, 2023 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM;

Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-A,SQM-B), informs that today, we received a resignation letter from board member Ashley Luke Ozols; this resignation will become effective as of April 21, 2023.

About SQM

SQM is a global company that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Santiago Stock Exchange (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B,SQM-A). SQM develops and produces diverse products for several industries essential for human progress, such as health, nutrition, renewable energy and technology through innovation and technological development. We aim to maintain our leading world position in the lithium, potassium nitrate, iodine and thermo-solar salts markets.

