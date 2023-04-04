Advanced search
    SQM   US8336351056

SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.

(SQM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:52:20 2023-04-04 pm EDT
74.91 USD   -4.10%
02:18pSociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S A : SQM 2023 AGM Board Elections and Proxy Information
PU
04/03Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S A : Resignation of SQM Board Member
PU
03/22Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S A : SQM Final Dividend Proposal
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S A : SQM 2023 AGM Board Elections and Proxy Information

04/04/2023 | 02:18pm EDT
BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTIONS

Santiago, Chile, April 4, 2023 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM;

Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-A,SQM-B), informs that today, in response to the resignation of director Mr. Ashley Luke Ozols, which was informed yesterday as an essential fact, the Company's Board of Directors agreed, unanimously, to include among the matters to be discussed at the next Annual General Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 26, 2023 the Board of Directors election in accordance with the provisions of article 32 of the Chilean Corporation Law.

The Board also set the deadline for submission of directors nominees to be elected Series B shareholders to include their names in the voting instruction card sent to holders of

ADRsby 6:00 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

About SQM

SQM is a global company that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Santiago Stock Exchange (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B,SQM-A). SQM develops and produces diverse products for several industries essential for human progress, such as health, nutrition, renewable energy and technology through innovation and technological development. We aim to maintain our leading world position in the lithium, potassium nitrate, iodine and thermo-solar salts markets.

For further information, contact:

Gerardo Illanes 56-2-24252022 /gerardo.illanes@sqm.com

Irina Axenova 56-2-24252280 /irina.axenova@sqm.com

Isabel Bendeck 56-2-24252074 /isabel.bendeck@sqm.com

For media inquiries, contact:

Maria Ignacia Lopez / ignacia.lopez@sqm.com

Pablo Pisani / pablo.pisani@sqm.com

El Trovador 4285

Las Condes, Santiago, Chile 7550079

sqm.com

Disclaimer

SQM - Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 18:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
