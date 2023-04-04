Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S A : SQM 2023 AGM Board Elections and Proxy Information

BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTIONS

Santiago, Chile, April 4, 2023 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM;

Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-A,SQM-B), informs that today, in response to the resignation of director Mr. Ashley Luke Ozols, which was informed yesterday as an essential fact, the Company's Board of Directors agreed, unanimously, to include among the matters to be discussed at the next Annual General Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 26, 2023 the Board of Directors election in accordance with the provisions of article 32 of the Chilean Corporation Law.

The Board also set the deadline for submission of directors nominees to be elected Series B shareholders to include their names in the voting instruction card sent to holders of

ADRsby 6:00 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

About SQM

SQM is a global company that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Santiago Stock Exchange (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B,SQM-A). SQM develops and produces diverse products for several industries essential for human progress, such as health, nutrition, renewable energy and technology through innovation and technological development. We aim to maintain our leading world position in the lithium, potassium nitrate, iodine and thermo-solar salts markets.

