Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S A : SQM Final Dividend Proposal

03/22/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
FINAL DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

Santiago, Chile. March 22, 2023 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B,SQM-A)announced today that in accordance with Article 9 and 10 of the Chilean Securities Market Act, it informs the following as an essential fact (hecho esencial):

Today

6, 2023, that it distribute

and pay, in accordance with thedividend policy, an equivalent of US$3.22373 per share, which the Company must pay to complete the amount of US$10.94060 per share, as a final dividend under the Policy. This final dividend already considers the payment of the first interim dividend equal to US$2.78716 per share, the second interim dividend equal to US$1.84914 per share and the third interim dividend equal to US$3.08056 per share, which were paid during 2022.

The 2022 final dividend balance due shall be paid in the equivalent in Chilean pesos

in the Official Gazette on May 15, 2023. The payment of this dividend shall be made in favor of the Company´s shareholders, in person or through their duty authorized representatives starting at 9:00 am on May 18, 2023, who are registered with the respective registry on the fifth business day before the day on which the payment shall be made.

About SQM

SQM is a global company that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Santiago Stock Exchange (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B,SQM-A). SQM develops and produces diverse products for several industries essential for human progress, such as health, nutrition, renewable energy and technology through innovation and technological development. We aim to maintain our leading world position in the lithium, potassium nitrate, iodine and thermo-solar salts markets.

For further information, contact:

Gerardo Illanes 56-2-24252022 /gerardo.illanes@sqm.com-2-24252074 /kelly.obrien@sqm.com

Irina Axenova 56-2-24252280 /irina.axenova@sqm.com

Isabel Bendeck 56-2424-2074 /isabel.bendeck@sqm.com

For media inquiries, contact:

Maria Ignacia Lopez / ignacia.lopez@sqm.com

Pablo Pisani / pablo.pisani@sqm.com

Disclaimer

SQM - Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 20:32:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
