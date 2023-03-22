Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S A : SQM Final Dividend Proposal

FINAL DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B,SQM-A)announced today that in accordance with Article 9 and 10 of the Chilean Securities Market Act, it informs the following as an essential fact (hecho esencial):

and pay, in accordance with thedividend policy, an equivalent of US$3.22373 per share, which the Company must pay to complete the amount of US$10.94060 per share, as a final dividend under the Policy. This final dividend already considers the payment of the first interim dividend equal to US$2.78716 per share, the second interim dividend equal to US$1.84914 per share and the third interim dividend equal to US$3.08056 per share, which were paid during 2022.

The 2022 final dividend balance due shall be paid in the equivalent in Chilean pesos

in the Official Gazette on May 15, 2023. The payment of this dividend shall be made in favor of the Company´s shareholders, in person or through their duty authorized representatives starting at 9:00 am on May 18, 2023, who are registered with the respective registry on the fifth business day before the day on which the payment shall be made.