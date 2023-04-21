Advanced search
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S A : SQM comments on National Lithium Strategy Announcement

04/21/2023 | 05:57pm EDT
SQM COMMENTS ON NATIONAL LITHIUM STRATEGY ANNOUNCEMENT

Santiago, Chile. April 21, 2023.- Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM;

Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B,SQM-A) informs that yesterday, the Chilean Government announced a new National Lithium Strategy, which text we are currently analyzing, in the framework of a current contract that we maintain with Corfo. We hope that this announcement will be able to boost the lithium production expansion in Chile, allowing the country to take advantage of the favorable lithium demand conditions globally.

SQM is a Chilean company that has successfully participated in the global lithium industry since 1997, maintaining leadership and developing high-standard lithium chemicals, that placed Chile in a leading position in the most demanding markets in the world.

For more than 25 years, SQM has been investing in innovation and technology to develop sustainable lithium production and refining processes. SQM's experience has allowed Chile to become a world leader in the lithium industry, meeting high quality, added value and sustainability standards. The lithium chemicals produced by SQM have the lowest water and carbon footprint of the entire industry worldwide.

The public-private alliance with Corfo has brought important benefits to Chile, to the Antofagasta Region and to our neighboring communities. At the same time, SQM's efforts and investments to triple lithium production in the last five years, have contributed to the increase of the use of electric vehicles in the world, with an important impact on the decarbonization of the planet.

Contributing to shape our country as a leader in sustainable development and technologies which improve the quality of people lives, while pushing for more actions to combat global climate change, at SQM, we expect to be part of this dialogue and conversation that now begins.

About SQM

SQM is a global company that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Santiago Stock Exchange (NYSE: SQM;

Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B,SQM-A). SQM develops and produces diverse products for several industries essential for human progress, such as health, nutrition, renewable energy and technology through innovation and technological development. We aim to maintain our leading world position in the lithium, potassium nitrate, iodine and thermo-solar salts markets.

For further information, contact:

Gerardo Illanes 56-2-24252022 /gerardo.illanes@sqm.com

Irina Axenova 56-2-24252280 /irina.axenova@sqm.com

Isabel Bendeck 56-2-24252074 /isabel.bendeck@sqm.com

For media inquiries, contact:

Maria Ignacia Lopez / ignacia.lopez@sqm.com

Pablo Pisani / pablo.pisani@sqm.com

El Trovador 4285

Las Condes, Santiago, Chile 7550079

sqm.com

Disclaimer

SQM - Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 21:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
