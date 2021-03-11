Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S A : At SQM, we strengthen our commitment to clean energy

Along with water vapor and other gases, carbon dioxide (CO2) is one of the so-called greenhouse gases. While they help keep Earth at life-sustaining temperatures, in excess these gases accentuate the greenhouse effect by making it more difficult for the heat from solar radiation that accumulates on the planet's surface to dissipate into space. Higher carbon dioxide and methane emissions, due primarily to human activity, increase global warming.

An estimated 2/3 of CO2 emissions come from burning fossil fuels like oil, gas and coal. The other third comes from changes in soil use, like deforestation. In Chile, a total of 89,889 kilotons of CO2, 4.9 tons per inhabitant, was produced in 2019. At the global level and primarily as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, emissions fell 7% in 2020 compared to 2019 figures. According to experts, the decrease only corresponds to a 0.01°C reduction in the global warming projected for 2050.

SQM declared sustainability a corporate value in mid-October 2020. We assumed a series of commitments like reducing our water and carbon footprints and using resources more efficiently as we become a world-class sustainable company.

Becoming carbon neutral in iodine, lithium and potassium chloride by 2030 is one of the main commitments we made upon joining the UN Global Compact program. We also committed to achieving 8 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Three of the goals aim to protect the environment: Clean Water and Sanitation, Life on Land and Climate Action.

The objectives have led us to support initiatives that help us make future operations responsible and sustainable by minimizing emissions and water use while contributing to environmental protection.

At SQM, we celebrated World Day for Reducing CO2 Emissions by preparing talks and other materials to raise awareness. We are committed to becoming carbon neutral in lithium, potassium chloride and iodine by 2030 and in all our products by 2040. We also committed to cutting fresh water consumption by 40% for all our operations by 2030 and by 65% by 2040.

Process improvements aim to make the final products as sustainable as possible. Potassium nitrate, which is naturally occurring, has a low carbon footprint and improves agricultural food production while lowering water requirements. Solar salts, used for thermal storage at solar energy plants, are part of the transition to sustainable electricity sources. Lithium and its derivatives are used in batteries for electric vehicles, cellular phones, notebooks and tablets. It contributes to the shift toward electromobility and future technological development.

We find ourselves at a pivotal point for successfully addressing climate change. The circumstances of the pandemic led to a drastic drop. We have to continue working to make those changes permanent.

We will not achieve the goals set forth without everyone's work, collaboration, commitment and efforts. That is why joining the cause and doing our part is of utmost importance. At SQM, we are determined to build the future today.