Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S A : SQM first quarter 2021 earnings conference call

SQM FIRST QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS

CONFERENCE CALL

Santiago, Chile, May 20, 2021 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM;

Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B,SQM-A) held a conference call today to discuss the first quarter 2021 results, which were published on May 19, 2021. The following items were discussed by executive management as part of the conference call:

Our earnings during the first quarter this year increased around 50% when compared to the same period last year as a result of higher sales volumes in almost all of our business lines. We are seeing positive prices trends in our fertilizer markets and as expected, saw an increase in average prices in the lithium market since the inflection point that we saw in the fourth quarter last year.

Our diverse portfolio and strong production performance should continue to have a very positive impact on our results throughout the year. As we mentioned last night, global fertilizer markets have seen stronger demand and as a result we expect our average prices in both the SPN and potassium business lines to be higher than average prices reported during 2020.

The iodine market is recovering, and our sales volumes increased 30% when compared to the fourth quarter last year. We expect this momentum to continue leading to an increase of sales volumes in 2021 of 10-15% compared to last year.

Finally, lithium market indicators have been very positive over the past few months. Demand growth for electric vehicles during the first quarter of the year was more than double what we saw last year. As a result, we believe that annual demand for lithium chemicals could grow more than 30%, more than previously expected. We also expect our sales volumes will increase to at least 85,000 metric tons this year, increasing our market share. As anticipated, prices during the first quarter increased when comparing to the fourth quarter last year. We believe that prices will continue increasing each quarter throughout the year. We believe our production will be about 90,000-95,000 metric tons this year, increasing to approximately 140,000 metric tons in 2022.

As we mentioned last night, our capex plans remain on or ahead of schedule. In Chile, our plans to reach 120,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate and 21,500 lithium hydroxide metric tons of by the end of this year remain on schedule. However, our plans to reach 180,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate and 30,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide has been moved forward to an operating by the end of 2022. Our Mt. Holland lithium project in Australia remains on track. As a reminder, the board has approved a US$500 million total capex plan for 2021 related to all of our business lines.

