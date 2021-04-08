Log in
SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA

(CASS)
Active Live: Cattolica renews its Motor offer

04/08/2021 | 10:31am EDT
The first product generated by the partnership with Generali arrives in the Agencies. CEO Ferraresi: 'An innovation partnership'

Verona, 7 April 2021. The Internet of Things in the service of driver protection and safety. Under the partnership signed last summer with Assicurazioni Generali, Cattolica has launched Active Live, the new Motor product designed to provide increased driver protection with a dual configuration: Voice and Protect.

'We are particularly pleased with the market launch of what is one of the first concrete results of our collaboration with Generali, a strategic innovation partnership that will enable us, thanks to the skills and capabilities of Generali Jeniot, a company specialized in IoT services, to offer increasingly digital and personalised solutions to our customers in the highly competitive Motor sector - commented Cattolica's Chief Executive Officer, Carlo Ferraresi -. Combining our expertise and Generali's capacity for technological innovation will enable us to develop other major industrial partnerships in the coming months, particularly in the field of health, building on synergies with the Generali Welion services platform'.

With Active Live, the Active product line launched by Cattolica in 2018 and already enjoyed by around 200,000 customers has made another leap forward in the field of innovation and security. The two solutions offer different technologies and services:

  • Active Live Voice: involves the installation of a box with hands-free and an emergency button on the vehicle windscreen to request contact from the Assistance Centre. A tool that can also change to hands-free, a real optional extra to enhance the driving experience.
  • Active Live Protect: the 'Protect Box' black box is installed in a hidden location in the vehicle; if the car is moved with the engine off, it automatically triggers the anti-theft alarm and activates satellite tracking of the vehicle. Only the emergency button is installed inside the passenger compartment to request contact from the Assistance Centre.

'Telematics is set to have an increasing impact on trends in the Motor sector,' says Luigi Barcarolo, Director of Motor Business, Insurance Analytics and Business Architecture at Cattolica. 'Together with Generali Jeniot, with Active Live we are taking a further step forward in the transition from the classic insurance paradigm based on a reimbursement of damages approach to one based on the concepts of prevention and protection. For example, think of two services such as driving style monitoring with advice on how to improve your driving behaviour and direct contact with the Assistance Centre in case of emergency'.

In the event of an accident, both solutions provide for an automatic call from the Assistance Centre for impacts above certain thresholds and the collection and processing of data for the reconstruction of the dynamics of the claim and its management. Using the data provided by the box on the position and speed of the vehicle, customers can support their arguments with objective data if they are appealing a traffic offence. With the purchase of standard or plus Legal Protection, legal advice is included through Arag.

Active Live Voice and Active Live Protect come with Live App, a dedicated app that gives customers easy access to a range of services from their smartphones, such as real-time assistance and driving behaviour scores. The app, which is fully incorporated into the Cattolica ecosystem, will offer an ever more immediate and comfortable customer experience.

For enhanced protection, the Active Live product offers additional safeguards including roadside assistance, damage to an identified but uninsured vehicle, driver injury and legal protection.

Disclaimer

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 14:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
