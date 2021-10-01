Cattolica Immobiliare: International ESG Award

Verona, 30 September 2021. Cattolica Assicurazioni has won an award (its fourth in total) for the third consecutive year at the 2021 IPE Real Estate Global Conference & Awards in Copenhagen, the seventeenth edition of this international initiative that rewards excellence and innovation in the real estate investments of institutional operators worldwide. The Company, which was the only Italian company among the winners, partly due to the quality of its ESG approach and the support of the subsidiary CattoIica Immobiliare S.p.A., won first prize in the "Other countries & regions" category for the Perseide Energie Fund and the Ca' Tron H-Campus Fund, also subscribed by the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Group. The panel recognised its ESG commitment in the renewable energy (as early as 2012), agriculture, health and education sectors.

Cattolica was recognised for the Perseide Energie Fund and the Ca' Tron H-Campus Fund, both managed by Finint Investments SGR, an asset management company in the Banca Finint Group, with the collaboration of Cattolica Immobiliare. Perseide Energie is a real estate fund launched in October 2012, dedicated to investment in renewable energy production plants and subscribed by various Group companies. It has a portfolio of 32 photovoltaic plants located in various Italian regions, with a total of 50 MWp of installed capacity. In 2020 it achieved two important ESG goals: 69k MWh of renewable energy and 34k tonnes of carbon dioxide saved.

Ca' Tron H-Campus is a real estate fund 60% subscribed by Cattolica Assicurazioni (the remaining 40% is held by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti), which, with the subsidiary Cattolica Immobiliare again playing an active role, enabled the construction of H-FARM Campus at the H-FARM innovation platform, inaugurated in September 2020. It is the largest and most important hub dedicated to training and innovation at European level, a stone's throw from Venice, constructed on an area of 51 hectares, of which only 10% is built: the remaining 90% is has been set aside for a green park, open to the public, where more than 3,500 new trees have been planted. Designed to accommodate up to 3,000 people, including 2,000 students, the Campus, which is completely sustainable and architecturally has zero impact on the region (thanks to the large-scale use of renewable energy sources and cutting-edge design and construction techniques) won the 2020 Italian Architect Award for architectural firm Zanon Associati.

Massimo di Tria, Chief Investment Officer of the Cattolica Assicurazioni Group, said: "This award, certified by the prestigious judges of the 2021 IPE Real Estate Global Conference & Awards, endorses our ESG approach, which is highly sensitive to emerging issues. This sensitivity is sealed by our adherence to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment, which guide our day-to-day actions in our role as institutional investors. It is now clear that a focus on sustainability is an effective risk management tool."

Salvatore Ciccarello, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Cattolica Immobiliare S.p.A., commented: "Diversification continues to be the winning strategy in real estate, which has proven to be even more selective than in the past. It involves not only a focus on the geographical environments in which we operate, but also and above all on the asset classes in which we invest. Cattolica Immobiliare, as demonstrated by this award at the IPE Real Estate Global Conference, obtained for the third consecutive year, has been adhering for a decade to this philosophy based on an approach that does not limit the concept of "sustainability" to green issues. By extending what we do to non-traditional sectors, we believe we can still successfully carry out new transactions that give us satisfaction and returns."