Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa    CASS   IT0000784154

SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA

(CASS)
Exercise of the withdrawal right: shares buy-back completed

12/31/2020 | 04:53am EST
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa

Sede in Verona, Lungadige Cangrande n.16

C.F. 00320160237 - Iscritta al Registro delle Imprese di Verona al n. 00320160237

Società iscritta all'Albo delle Società Cooperative al n. A100378

PRESS RELEASE

EXERCISE OF THE WITHDRAWAL RIGHT: SHARES BUY-BACK COMPLETED

Verona, 30 December 2020. Following what was already communicated on 4 December 2020, Cattolica Assicurazioni informs that today the remaining no. 20,720,350 shares subject to the exercise of the withdrawal right, pursuant to art. 2437-quater, paragraph 5, of the Italian Civil Code, were purchased by the Company, adding to the 7,324,851 treasury shares already held for a total of 28,045,201 shares, equal to 12.3% of the company's share capital. However, n. 200,302,779 shares equal to 87.7% of the share capital, remain available on the market.

As also indicated in the notice published yesterday in the Milano Finanza newspaper, the payment of the liquidation value of € 5.47 per share to each shareholder who has exercised the right of withdrawal and the transfer of the shares assigned as part of the offer in option in favor of the shareholders who exercised the option right was carried out through the respective intermediaries on today's date.

SOCIETÁ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE

Cattolica Assicurazioni is one of the main players on the Italian insurance market and the only cooperative company in its industry to be listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, where it has been present since November 2000. With more than 3.5 million customers who rely on the insurance solutions and products it distributes, the Group has total premiums of nearly €7 billion (2019). At the Group level, Cattolica has 1,368 agencies throughout Italy, covering both large cities and smaller towns, and a network of 1,862 agents. For further information: www.cattolica.it/profilo-societario

CONTACT INFORMATION

Chief Financial Officer

Media Relations Office

Atanasio Pantarrotas, CFA

Erminia Frigerio - Media Relations

Tel. +39 045 8391738

erminia.frigerio@Catholicaassicurazioni.it

Investor.relations@Catholicaassicurazioni.it

Tel +39 337 1165255

Angelo Cipriani - Local Media

Tel. +39 347 5074052

angelo.cipriani@cattolicaassicurazioni.it

Comin & Partners

Giuseppe Stamegna

giuseppe.stamegna@cominandpartners.com

Tel +39 392 0240063

Disclaimer

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 09:52:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 6 227 M 7 652 M 7 652 M
Net income 2020 79,0 M 97,1 M 97,1 M
Net Debt 2020 1 666 M 2 047 M 2 047 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 1,59%
Capitalization 1 014 M 1 246 M 1 245 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Ferraresi Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Paolo Bedoni Chairman
Samuele Marconcini Chief Operating Officer
Atanasio Pantarrotas Chief Financial Officer
Barbara Blasevich Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA-36.92%1 246
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.2.12%232 090
AIA GROUP LIMITED17.73%149 877
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-21.20%135 736
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-4.28%48 722
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.75%31 422
