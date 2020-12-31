Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa

Sede in Verona, Lungadige Cangrande n.16

C.F. 00320160237 - Iscritta al Registro delle Imprese di Verona al n. 00320160237

Società iscritta all'Albo delle Società Cooperative al n. A100378

PRESS RELEASE

EXERCISE OF THE WITHDRAWAL RIGHT: SHARES BUY-BACK COMPLETED

Verona, 30 December 2020. Following what was already communicated on 4 December 2020, Cattolica Assicurazioni informs that today the remaining no. 20,720,350 shares subject to the exercise of the withdrawal right, pursuant to art. 2437-quater, paragraph 5, of the Italian Civil Code, were purchased by the Company, adding to the 7,324,851 treasury shares already held for a total of 28,045,201 shares, equal to 12.3% of the company's share capital. However, n. 200,302,779 shares equal to 87.7% of the share capital, remain available on the market.

As also indicated in the notice published yesterday in the Milano Finanza newspaper, the payment of the liquidation value of € 5.47 per share to each shareholder who has exercised the right of withdrawal and the transfer of the shares assigned as part of the offer in option in favor of the shareholders who exercised the option right was carried out through the respective intermediaries on today's date.

SOCIETÁ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE

Cattolica Assicurazioni is one of the main players on the Italian insurance market and the only cooperative company in its industry to be listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, where it has been present since November 2000. With more than 3.5 million customers who rely on the insurance solutions and products it distributes, the Group has total premiums of nearly €7 billion (2019). At the Group level, Cattolica has 1,368 agencies throughout Italy, covering both large cities and smaller towns, and a network of 1,862 agents. For further information: www.cattolica.it/profilo-societario

CONTACT INFORMATION