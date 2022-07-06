Log in
    CASS   IT0000784154

SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S.P.A.

(CASS)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-07-06 am EDT
6.750 EUR    0.00%
02:07pGenerali to buy remaining Cattolica shares at 6.75 euros each
RE
06/27SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S P A : Filing of abstract pursuant to art. 129 and 131, paragraph 4, letter b), of Issuers' Regulations
PU
06/24SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S P A : Filing od the updated Bylaws
PU
Generali to buy remaining Cattolica shares at 6.75 euros each

07/06/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Generali logo is seen on the company's Tower, designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadidat, at the Milan's CityLife district

MILAN (Reuters) - Generali said on Wednesday that market regulator Consob had set a price of 6.75 euros per share for Italy's leading insurer to buy Cattolica shares it does not already own following its buyout of the smaller rival.

Generali said it expected to spend up to 84.7 million euros to buy Cattolica's remaining shares.

As of July 1, Generali held 94.71% of Cattolica.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. 1.13% 14.705 Delayed Quote.-21.95%
SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S.P.A. 0.00% 6.75 Delayed Quote.16.58%
Financials
Sales 2022 7 557 M 7 693 M 7 693 M
Net income 2022 128 M 130 M 130 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 1 538 M 1 566 M 1 566 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,2%
Managers and Directors
Carlo Ferraresi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atanasio Pantarrotas Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Davide Croff Chairman
Samuele Marconcini Chief Operating Officer & Deputy General Manager
Giada Malaspina Head-Life & Pensions Offer Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S.P.A.16.58%1 576
METLIFE, INC.-0.24%50 695
AXA-22.17%49 230
AFLAC INCORPORATED-4.92%35 764
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-11.93%35 749
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-5.72%32 647