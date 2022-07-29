Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S p A : Standard & Poor's has affirmed Cattolica's rating at “A” and align the outlook to that of the sovereign debt of Italy

Research Update: Societa Cattolica Assicurazione Outlook Revised To Stable From Positive Following Action On Italy; 'A' Affirmed

Italy (excluding unit-linked and third-party assets under management) is material and likely to be close to 25% of general account investments. We estimate that Generali would pass our stress test comfortably and therefore be able to support its subsidiaries in case of need. Nevertheless, the group's material exposure to Italian assets results in moderate to high sensitivity to country risk, encompassing our view of potential negative events not included on our sovereign stress test (such as a deposit freeze). Therefore, we would not rate Cattolica more than three notches above Italy.

In our assessment of Cattolica as core for Generali, we note that the acquisition has materially increased the group's share of Italy's property/casualty insurance market to more than 20%. We believe the Cattolica's integration into Generali is proceeding speedily.

Our stand-alone credit profile assessment for Cattolica of 'bbb+' reflects the company's strong market position in retail and small business property/casualty insurance in Italy and satisfactory financial risk profile.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Cattolica mirrors that on Italy and our expectation that Generali group will remain resilient to potential sovereign stress.

Upside scenario

We could raise the rating on Cattolica over the next 12-24 months if we upgrade Italy and our current assessment of Generali group's creditworthiness has not weakened.

Downside scenario

We could lower the rating on the insurer over the next 12-24 months if we lower the sovereign ratings on Italy.

Ratings Score Snapshot