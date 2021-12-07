Log in
    CASS   IT0000784154

SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA

(CASS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : AM Best assegna a Cattolica e a TUA Assicurazioni un Financial Strength Rating pari ad A e un Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating pari ad “a+”

12/07/2021 | 01:22pm EST
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A - Sede in Verona Lungadige Cangrande 16, 37126 Pec cattolica.assicurazioni@pec.gruppocattolica.it - Cap. Soc. Euro 685.043.940,00 i.v. - C. F. e iscr. Reg. Imp. di VR n. 00320160237 - P. IVA del Gruppo IVA Cattolica Assicurazioni n. 04596530230 - Albo Imprese presso IVASS n. 1.00012 - Rappresentante del Gruppo IVA Cattolica Assicurazioni - Società soggetta all'attività di direzione e coordinamento da parte di Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

COMUNICATO STAMPA

L'AGENZIA AM BEST ASSEGNA A CATTOLICA E TUA ASSICURAZIONI UN FINANCIAL STRENGTH RATING PARI AD "A" E UN LONG-TERM ISSUER CREDIT RATING PARI AD "a+" CON OUTLOOK STABILE.

PER CATTRE IL FINANCIAL STRENGTH RATING È PARI AD "A-" E IL LONG-TERM ISSUER CREDIT RATING AD "a-" CON OUTLOOK STABILE

Verona, 7 dicembre 2021. In data odierna l'agenzia AM Best rende noto di aver assegnato a Cattolica Assicurazioni e a TUA Assicurazioni un Financial Strength Rating pari ad A (Eccellente) e un Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating pari ad "a+" (Eccellente). L'outlook relativo ai suddetti Credit Rating è stabile.

Secondo AM Best i rating riflettono la solidità patrimoniale di Cattolica, che viene valutata come forte, nonché la sua adeguata performance operativa, il profilo di business in linea e un'appropriata gestione del rischio d'impresa. I rating tengono anche in considerazione, come elemento di potenziamento, l'aspettativa da parte di AM Best che Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. integri completamente Cattolica all'interno del proprio gruppo.

AM Best ha inoltre assegnato a CattRe, società del Gruppo Cattolica con sede in Lussemburgo che opera nell'ambito della riassicurazione, un Financial Strength Rating pari ad A- (Eccellente) e un Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating pari ad "a-" (Eccellente). L'outlook relativo ai suddetti Credit Rating è stabile. I rating riflettono la solidità patrimoniale di CattRe, che AM Best valuta come molto forte, nonché la sua adeguata performance operativa, il limitato profilo di business e un'appropriata gestione del rischio d'impresa. Anche per CattRe i rating tengono in considerazione, come elemento di potenziamento, l'entrata della società nel gruppo Generali.

SOCIETÁ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE

Cattolica Assicurazioni è uno dei maggiori attori del mercato assicurativo italiano, quotata alla Borsa di Milano, dove è presente dal novembre 2000. Con circa 3,5 milioni di clienti che si affidano alle soluzioni assicurative e ai prodotti distribuiti, Cattolica e e le sue controllate registrano una raccolta premi di 5,7 miliardi di euro (2020). Cattolica e le sue controllate contano, 1.338 agenzie diffuse su tutto il territorio italiano, sia nei grandi che nei piccoli centri, e su una rete di 1.840 agenti. Per ulteriori informazioni: www.cattolica.it/profilo-societario.

COMUNICATO STAMPA

CONTATTI

Chief Financial Officer

Media Relations Office

Atanasio Pantarrotas, CFA

Erminia Frigerio - Media Relations

Tel. +39 045 8391738

erminia.frigerio@cattolicaassicurazioni.it

Investor.relations@cattolicaassicurazioni.it

Tel +39 337 1165255

Angelo Cipriani - Media locali

Tel. +39 347 5074052

angelo.cipriani@cattolicaassicurazioni.it

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACTS: Jose Berenguer

Christopher Sharkey

Financial Analyst

Manager, Public Relations

+31 20 308 5429

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

jose.berenguer@ambest.com

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Dr. Angela Yeo

Jim Peavy

Senior Director, Analytics

Director, Communications

+31 20 308 5421

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

angela.yeo@ambest.com

james.peavy@ambest.com

AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A. and TUA Assicurazioni S.p.A.

AMSTERDAM, 7 December 2021-AMBest assigned the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a+" (Excellent) of Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A. (Cattolica) (Italy) and affiliate TUA Assicurazioni S.p.A (Tua) (Italy). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Cattolica's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings also consider, in the form of rating lift, AM Best's expectation that Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Generali) will fully integrate Cattolica within the Generali group and will provide explicit support if needed.

Cattolica's balance sheet strength benefits from risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), at the strongest level; AM Best expects the company's risk-adjusted capitalisation to be maintained at least at the very strong level. A limiting factor is the group's high, albeit reduced, exposure to Italian government debt, representing 43.4% of its invested assets at 3Q/2021 (3Q/2020: 48.2%) and creating considerable exposure to spread risk.

Cattolica has achieved an average return-on-equity of 4.1% for the past five years (2016-2020) and an

-MORE-

-2-

average combined ratio of 92.5%, as calculated by AM Best. Non-life underwriting performance was particularly good in 2020 (a combined ratio of 86.8%, as calculated by AM Best) driven mainly by an improvement in motor loss experience due to lower vehicle usage, which is expected to continue into 2021. Cattolica's life business is also profitable, with a 2.27% margin between average segregated accounts yield and average minimum guarantee (at 3Q/2021). The company's life business profitability is also supported by management initiatives to adjust the product mix toward capital-light products. For 2020, the company reported a pre-tax profit of EUR 174 million.

Cattolica has an established position in the Italian market, as the seventh largest insurer (according to Ania) and benefits from an extensive and diversified distribution network. Cattolica is highly dependent on joint ventures with banking partners for the distribution of life products; however, life premium volume has dropped as the company sold its stake in Lombarda Vita in 2020.

The group has an appropriate level of ERM to identify and control most of the key risks it faces. The company addressed the deficiencies highlighted by an unfavorable report issued by the Italian regulator, Istituto per la vigilanza sulle Assicurazioni (IVASS), in early 2021. AM Best expects that the company will further benefit from integration with the Generali group, allowing the company to leverage Generali's well-developed class control system framework.

TUA is a subsidiary of the Cattolica group that writes non-life products in Italy mainly through non-tied agents. TUA's ratings reflect its strategic importance to Cattolica as a source of growth and earnings.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activityweb page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating

-MORE-

-3-

opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

####

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 18:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
