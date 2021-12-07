Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : AM Best assegna a Cattolica e a TUA Assicurazioni un Financial Strength Rating pari ad A e un Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating pari ad “a+”

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A - Sede in Verona Lungadige Cangrande 16, 37126 Pec cattolica.assicurazioni@pec.gruppocattolica.it - Cap. Soc. Euro 685.043.940,00 i.v. - C. F. e iscr. Reg. Imp. di VR n. 00320160237 - P. IVA del Gruppo IVA Cattolica Assicurazioni n. 04596530230 - Albo Imprese presso IVASS n. 1.00012 - Rappresentante del Gruppo IVA Cattolica Assicurazioni - Società soggetta all'attività di direzione e coordinamento da parte di Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. COMUNICATO STAMPA L'AGENZIA AM BEST ASSEGNA A CATTOLICA E TUA ASSICURAZIONI UN FINANCIAL STRENGTH RATING PARI AD "A" E UN LONG-TERM ISSUER CREDIT RATING PARI AD "a+" CON OUTLOOK STABILE. PER CATTRE IL FINANCIAL STRENGTH RATING È PARI AD "A-" E IL LONG-TERM ISSUER CREDIT RATING AD "a-" CON OUTLOOK STABILE Verona, 7 dicembre 2021. In data odierna l'agenzia AM Best rende noto di aver assegnato a Cattolica Assicurazioni e a TUA Assicurazioni un Financial Strength Rating pari ad A (Eccellente) e un Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating pari ad "a+" (Eccellente). L'outlook relativo ai suddetti Credit Rating è stabile. Secondo AM Best i rating riflettono la solidità patrimoniale di Cattolica, che viene valutata come forte, nonché la sua adeguata performance operativa, il profilo di business in linea e un'appropriata gestione del rischio d'impresa. I rating tengono anche in considerazione, come elemento di potenziamento, l'aspettativa da parte di AM Best che Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. integri completamente Cattolica all'interno del proprio gruppo. AM Best ha inoltre assegnato a CattRe, società del Gruppo Cattolica con sede in Lussemburgo che opera nell'ambito della riassicurazione, un Financial Strength Rating pari ad A- (Eccellente) e un Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating pari ad "a-" (Eccellente). L'outlook relativo ai suddetti Credit Rating è stabile. I rating riflettono la solidità patrimoniale di CattRe, che AM Best valuta come molto forte, nonché la sua adeguata performance operativa, il limitato profilo di business e un'appropriata gestione del rischio d'impresa. Anche per CattRe i rating tengono in considerazione, come elemento di potenziamento, l'entrata della società nel gruppo Generali. SOCIETÁ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE Cattolica Assicurazioni è uno dei maggiori attori del mercato assicurativo italiano, quotata alla Borsa di Milano, dove è presente dal novembre 2000. Con circa 3,5 milioni di clienti che si affidano alle soluzioni assicurative e ai prodotti distribuiti, Cattolica e e le sue controllate registrano una raccolta premi di 5,7 miliardi di euro (2020). Cattolica e le sue controllate contano, 1.338 agenzie diffuse su tutto il territorio italiano, sia nei grandi che nei piccoli centri, e su una rete di 1.840 agenti. Per ulteriori informazioni: www.cattolica.it/profilo-societario.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACTS: Jose Berenguer Christopher Sharkey Financial Analyst Manager, Public Relations +31 20 308 5429 +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159 jose.berenguer@ambest.com christopher.sharkey@ambest.com Dr. Angela Yeo Jim Peavy Senior Director, Analytics Director, Communications +31 20 308 5421 +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644 angela.yeo@ambest.com james.peavy@ambest.com AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A. and TUA Assicurazioni S.p.A. AMSTERDAM, 7 December 2021-AMBest assigned the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a+" (Excellent) of Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A. (Cattolica) (Italy) and affiliate TUA Assicurazioni S.p.A (Tua) (Italy). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Cattolica's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The ratings also consider, in the form of rating lift, AM Best's expectation that Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Generali) will fully integrate Cattolica within the Generali group and will provide explicit support if needed. Cattolica's balance sheet strength benefits from risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), at the strongest level; AM Best expects the company's risk-adjusted capitalisation to be maintained at least at the very strong level. A limiting factor is the group's high, albeit reduced, exposure to Italian government debt, representing 43.4% of its invested assets at 3Q/2021 (3Q/2020: 48.2%) and creating considerable exposure to spread risk. Cattolica has achieved an average return-on-equity of 4.1% for the past five years (2016-2020) and an -MORE-