    CASS   IT0000784154

SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA

(CASS)
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : AM Best assigned the Financial Strength Rating of A and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a+" to Cattolica Assicurazioni and TUA Assicurazioni

12/07/2021 | 01:22pm EST
Verona, 7 December 2021. Today AM Best announced that it assigned the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a+" (Excellent) to Cattolica Assicurazioni and TUA Assicurazioni. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings is stable. According to AM Best, the ratings reflect Cattolica's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also consider, in the form of rating lift, AM Best's expectation that Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. will fully integrate Cattolica within the Generali group.

AM Best also assigned CattRe, a Luxembourg-based company of the Cattolica Group that operates in the reinsurance field, the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings is stable. The ratings reflect CattRe's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. For CattRe, the ratings also take into consideration, in the form of rating lift, that the company will be integrated into the Generali group.

Disclaimer

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 244 M 8 148 M 8 148 M
Net income 2021 168 M 189 M 189 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,47x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 1 102 M 1 242 M 1 239 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,6%
Managers and Directors
Carlo Ferraresi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atanasio Pantarrotas Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Davide Croff Chairman
Samuele Marconcini Chief Operating Officer & Deputy General Manager
Giada Malaspina Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA19.06%1 242
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-39.37%135 549
AIA GROUP LIMITED-13.58%124 763
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-21.52%108 626
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-27.68%37 360
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.77.18%35 730