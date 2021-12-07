Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : AM Best assigned the Financial Strength Rating of A and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a+" to Cattolica Assicurazioni and TUA Assicurazioni

Verona, 7 December 2021. Today AM Best announced that it assigned the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a+" (Excellent) to Cattolica Assicurazioni and TUA Assicurazioni. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings is stable. According to AM Best, the ratings reflect Cattolica's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also consider, in the form of rating lift, AM Best's expectation that Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. will fully integrate Cattolica within the Generali group.

AM Best also assigned CattRe, a Luxembourg-based company of the Cattolica Group that operates in the reinsurance field, the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings is stable. The ratings reflect CattRe's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. For CattRe, the ratings also take into consideration, in the form of rating lift, that the company will be integrated into the Generali group.