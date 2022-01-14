Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa
  News
  7. Summary
    CASS   IT0000784154

SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA

(CASS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : Admission of Cattolica Assicurazioni to the Collaborative Compliance regime pursuant to Legislative Decree n. 128/2015

01/14/2022 | 02:52am EST
Verona, 13 January 2022. Cattolica Assicurazioni (hereinafter "the Company") has been admitted to the Collaborative Compliance regime pursuant to Legislative Decree n. 128/2015. The admission was notified by the Revenue Agency on 23 December 2021, at the conclusion of a procedure for verifying the formal and substantial eligibility requirements.

Cattolica will now be registered in the register of taxpayers who operate in full transparency and collaboration with the Italian Tax Authority, published on the institutional website of the Revenue Agency.

With the admission to this regime, starting from the 2020 tax period, a closer relationship of trust and collaboration between the Company and the Tax Administration is implemented which allows to increase the level of certainty on relevant tax issues in full transparency.

The development of an effective tax risk management model, the adoption of the Tax Strategy and the admission to the Collaborative Fulfilment regime will allow the Company to effectively mitigate and manage tax risk. With admission to this regime, the Company confirms the values, principles and objectives for the correct management of the tax variable already envisaged in its Tax Strategy.

Disclaimer

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 07:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
