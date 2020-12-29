Log in
SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA

(CASS)
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : December 28th, 2020 - Transactions on own shares

12/29/2020 | 03:19am EST
Verona, December 28th, 2020. No transactions on own shares have been concluded by the Company in the period between December 21st and December 24th, 2020 within the limits granted by the General Meeting of June 27th, 2020 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases of June 27th and July 6th, 2020).

After the transactions on own shares carried out until now, Cattolica Assicurazioni holds a total of 7,324,851 own shares equal to approximately 3.21% of its share capital.

Disclaimer

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 08:18:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
