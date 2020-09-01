Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : Documents pertaining to the General Meeting of 31 July 2020

Verona, 18 August 2020. Today, having found a typological error in the summary report containing the votes cast on the items on the Agenda of the General Meeting of 31 July 2020, the relative correction was made and the correct summary report of the votes has been published on the 'corporate' website www.cattolica.it/home-corporate, in the Governance/General Meeting/Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting 2020 section and on the storage mechanism authorized by Consob called 'eMarket STORAGE', managed by Spafid Connect Spa and accessible from the website www.emarketstorage.com.

The results of the votes as set out in the minutes of the General Meeting remain confirmed and unchanged.