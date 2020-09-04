Log in
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : MINUTES OF GENERAL MEETING OF 27.06.2020 AND OF 31.07.2020 – EXPLANATORY NOTES

09/04/2020 | 05:50pm EDT
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa Sede in Verona, Lungadige Cangrande n.16 C.F. 00320160237 - Iscritta al Registro delle Imprese di Verona al n. 00320160237 Società iscritta all'Albo delle Società Cooperative al n. A100378 PRESS RELEASE MINUTES OF GENERAL MEETING OF 27.06.2020 AND OF 31.07.2020 - EXPLANATORY NOTES Verona, 4 September 2020.Today Cattolica Assicurazioni, due to typographical errors present in published documents pertaining minutes of General Meeting of 27 June and 31 July 2020, published amending Explanatory Notes on the "corporate" website www.cattolica.it/home-corporate, in the Governance/General Meeting/Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting 2020 section and on the storage mechanism authorized by Consob called "eMarket STORAGE", managed by Spafid Connect Spa and accessible from the website www.emarketstorage.com.
SOCIETÁ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE
Cattolica Assicurazioniis one of the main players on the Italian insurance market and the only cooperative company in its industry to be listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, where it has been present since November 2000. With nearly 3.5 million customers who rely on the insurance solutions and products it distributes, the Group has total premiums of nearly €7 billion (2019). At the Group level, Cattolica has 1,395 agencies spread throughout Italy, covering both large cities and smaller towns, and a network of 1,887 agents. For further information: www.cattolica.it/profilo-societario
CONTACT INFORMATION
Chief Financial Officer Media Relations Office
Atanasio Pantarrotas, CFA Erminia Frigerio - Media Relations
Tel. +39 045 8391738 erminia.frigerio@cattolicaassicurazioni.it Investor.relations@cattolicaassicurazioni.it Tel +39 337 1165255
Angelo Cipriani - Local Media
Tel. +39 347 5074052
angelo.cipriani@cattolicaassicurazioni.itComin & PartnersGiuseppe Stamegna
giuseppe.stamegna@cominandpartners.com
Tel +39 392/0240063

Disclaimer

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 21:49:07 UTC
