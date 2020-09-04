Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : MINUTES OF GENERAL MEETING OF 27.06.2020 AND OF 31.07.2020 – EXPLANATORY NOTES





PRESS RELEASE

MINUTES OF GENERAL MEETING OF 27.06.2020 AND OF 31.07.2020 - EXPLANATORY NOTES

Verona, 4 September 2020.

Today Cattolica Assicurazioni, due to typographical errors present in published documents pertaining minutes of General Meeting of 27 June and 31 July 2020, published amending Explanatory Notes on the "corporate" website www.cattolica.it/home-corporate, in the Governance/General Meeting/Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting 2020 section and on the storage mechanism authorized by Consob called "eMarket STORAGE", managed by Spafid Connect Spa and accessible from the website www.emarketstorage.com.

