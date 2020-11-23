Log in
SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA

(CASS)
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : November 23rd, 2020 - Transactions on own shares

11/23/2020
Verona, November 23rd, 2020. No transactions on own shares have been concluded by the Company in the period between November 16th and November 20th, 2020 within the limits granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of June 27th, 2020 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases of June 27th and July 6th, 2020).

After the transactions on own shares carried out until now, Cattolica Assicurazioni holds a total of 7,324,851 own shares equal to approximately 3.21% of its share capital.

Disclaimer

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 15:24:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
