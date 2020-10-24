Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa    CASS   IT0000784154

SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA

(CASS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : Press release pursuant to art. 85-bis of the Issuers' Regulations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/24/2020 | 09:10am EDT

Verona, 23 October 2020.Pursuant to and for the purposes of article 85-bis of the Issuers' Regulations, the new composition of the share capital of the undersigned Company is communicated below, following the subscription, today, of the capital increase entirely reserved to Generali.

Model for the communication of changes in share capital

current share capital previous share capital
euro shares par value per share euro shares par value per share

Total


of which

685,043,940.00 228,347,980 n.a. 522,881,778.00 174,293,926 n.a.
Ordinary shares ISIN IT0000784154 (regular dividend: 1st Jan 2020) current coupon: 30 522,881,778.00 174,293,926 n.a. 522,881,778.00 174,293,926 n.a.
Unlisted ordinary shares Temporary ISIN IT0005424897 (regular dividend: 1st Jan 2020) current coupon: 30 162,162,162.00 54,054,054 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.
Ordinary shares (differentiated dividend) n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.
Preferred shares n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.
Convertible savings shares n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.
Non-convertible savings shares n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

It is recalled that the 54,054,054 shares deriving from the reserved capital increase, currently unlisted, are destined to be admitted to listing on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana SpA, once Consob has issued its clearance on the publication of the Information Prospectus, as part of the authorization process initiated by the same Authority and still in progress.

Disclaimer

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2020 13:09:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA
09:10aSOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : Press release pursuant to art. 85-bis of ..
PU
10/23SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : Generali subscribes a reserved share capi..
PU
10/19SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : October 19th, 2020 - Transactions on own ..
PU
10/13SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : October 12th, 2020 - Transactions on own ..
PU
10/13SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : October 5th, 2020 - Transactions on own s..
PU
10/13SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : September 28th, 2020 - Transactions on ow..
PU
10/13SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : September 21st, 2020 - Transactions on ow..
PU
10/13SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : September 14th, 2020 - Transactions on ow..
PU
10/07SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : Director's resignation
PU
10/06SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : Director's resignation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 227 M 7 385 M 7 385 M
Net income 2020 87,5 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2020 1 666 M 1 976 M 1 976 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,88x
Yield 2020 1,62%
Capitalization 751 M 889 M 891 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA
Duration : Period :
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,29 €
Last Close Price 4,50 €
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Ferraresi Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Paolo Bedoni Chairman
Valter Trevisani CEO-Technical Department & Operations
Atanasio Pantarrotas Chief Financial Officer
Barbara Blasevich Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA-38.13%889
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-6.24%217 376
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-11.87%170 912
AIA GROUP LIMITED-4.46%121 656
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-10.04%44 425
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-27.72%28 618
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group