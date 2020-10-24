Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : Press release pursuant to art. 85-bis of the Issuers' Regulations

Verona, 23 October 2020.Pursuant to and for the purposes of article 85-bis of the Issuers' Regulations, the new composition of the share capital of the undersigned Company is communicated below, following the subscription, today, of the capital increase entirely reserved to Generali.

Model for the communication of changes in share capital

current share capital previous share capital euro shares par value per share euro shares par value per share Total

of which 685,043,940.00 228,347,980 n.a. 522,881,778.00 174,293,926 n.a. Ordinary shares ISIN IT0000784154 (regular dividend: 1st Jan 2020) current coupon: 30 522,881,778.00 174,293,926 n.a. 522,881,778.00 174,293,926 n.a. Unlisted ordinary shares Temporary ISIN IT0005424897 (regular dividend: 1st Jan 2020) current coupon: 30 162,162,162.00 54,054,054 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Ordinary shares (differentiated dividend) n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Preferred shares n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Convertible savings shares n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Non-convertible savings shares n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

It is recalled that the 54,054,054 shares deriving from the reserved capital increase, currently unlisted, are destined to be admitted to listing on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana SpA, once Consob has issued its clearance on the publication of the Information Prospectus, as part of the authorization process initiated by the same Authority and still in progress.