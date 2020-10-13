Log in
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa

September 14th, 2020 - Transactions on own shares

10/13/2020

Verona, September 14th, 2020. No transactions on own shares have been concluded by the Company in the period between September 7th and September 11th, 2020 within the limits granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of June 27th, 2020 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases of June 27th and July 6th, 2020).

After the transactions on own shares carried out until now, Cattolica Assicurazioni holds a total of 7,324,851 own shares equal to approximately 4.20% of its share capital.

Disclaimer

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 08:44:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 6 227 M 7 348 M 7 348 M
Net income 2020 87,5 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2020 1 666 M 1 966 M 1 966 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,17x
Yield 2020 1,57%
Capitalization 810 M 956 M 956 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA
Duration : Period :
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,29 €
Last Close Price 4,64 €
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Ferraresi Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Paolo Bedoni Chairman
Valter Trevisani CEO-Technical Department & Operations
Atanasio Pantarrotas Chief Financial Officer
Barbara Blasevich Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA-36.12%956
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-10.69%202 887
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-15.84%156 754
AIA GROUP LIMITED-1.77%123 991
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-12.34%40 834
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-28.23%28 065
