Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : September 21st, 2020 - Transactions on own shares

Verona, September 21st, 2020. No transactions on own shares have been concluded by the Company in the period between September 14th and September 18th, 2020 within the limits granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of June 27th, 2020 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases of June 27th and July 6th, 2020).

After the transactions on own shares carried out until now, Cattolica Assicurazioni holds a total of 7,324,851 own shares equal to approximately 4.20% of its share capital.