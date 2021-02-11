Log in
SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA

(CASS)
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : The Board of Directors defines the timing of the second tranche of the capital increase

02/11/2021 | 02:07pm EST
Verona, 11 February 2021. With reference to the capital increase approved by Cattolica Assicurazioni's Board of Directors on 4 August 2020, for the amount of €500 million, divided into two tranches (of which the first for €300 million reserved and already subscribed by Assicurazioni Generali), it is announced that today, acknowledging the forthcoming company obligations that have relevance for the prospectus and after informing the Supervisory Authorities, the Board of Directors resolved the deferral until July 31, 2021 of the final deadline for the execution of the second tranche of the share capital increase for the residual €200 million.

Disclaimer

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 19:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
