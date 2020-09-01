Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : The Venice Court rejects the request of some Members for the suspension of the extraordinary General Meeting resolution

Verona, 24 August 2020. The judge of the Venice Court, Lina Tosi, filed today her decision with which she rejected the request of some Cattolica Assicurazioni's Members (34) to suspend the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of last 27 June that granted to the Board of Directors a proxy to carry out a €500 million capital increase.

Moreover, on 4 August 2020, the Board of Directors of Cattolica resolved to exercise the proxy for €300 million in favour of Generali and the remaining €200 million in favour of all shareholders.

The deal with Generali will therefore proceed as planned in the agreements undersigned and already published.

The Venice Court also decided to settle separately the costs of proceedings to be borne by the requesting Members.