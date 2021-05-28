Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CASS   IT0000784154

SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA

(CASS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : 1Q2021 Results Presentation

05/28/2021 | 02:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results at March 31st, 2021

Cattolica Assicurazioni Group

Verona, May 28th, 2021

Introduction

The economic data and assets and liabilities of Lombarda Vita, the sale of which took place, after obtaining the relevant authorisations, on 12 April 2021, have been reclassified under the relevant "disposal" items pursuant to IFRS 5 both for 2020 and 2021. The figures displayed in this presentation are on a like-for-like basis, without the contribution of Lombarda Vita, briefly represented in the net profit.

2

Key consolidated figures

Results at March 31st, 2021

(€ m)

IAS IFRS RESULTS

1Q20201

1Q2021

Δ%

Total Direct Premiums

1,093

1,273

+16.4%

Non-Life Direct Premiums

482

496

+2.8%

Life Direct Premiums1

611

777

+27.2%

Combined ratio2

92.6%

87.7%

-4.9 pps

Cons. Shareholders' Equity

2,6134

2,665

+2.0%

Solvency II Ratio

187%4

199%

+12 pps

Operating Result

55

101

+82.6%

Consolidated Result

20

55

+177.1%

Group's Result

14

45

+221.3%

Adjusted Result

18

48

+160.8%

Operating Return On Equity

4.6%

9.2%

+4.6 pps

∆% 1Q21/1Q20: -17.5%

(on the non like-for-like figures)

∆% 1Q21/1Q20: -26.8%

(on the non like-for-like figures)

(1)

Premiums, operating profit, operating RoE at 1Q2020 are represented on a like-for-like basis with respect to 1Q2021 (net of Lombarda Vita).

(2)

Including investment contracts.

3

(3)

Retained business.

(4)

At 31 December 2020.

Income statement by segment of activity

Results at March 31st, 2021

NON LIFE

LIFE

OTHER

TOTAL

€ m

1Q2020

1Q2021

1Q2020

1Q2021

1Q2020

1Q2021

1Q2020

1Q2021

Net Premiums

451

459

589

773

0

0

1,040

1.232

Net charges relating to claims

-251

-260

-266

-846

0

0

-517

-1,106

Operating expenses

-136

-140

-41

-44

0

0

-177

-184

Other revenues net of other costs (other technical income and charges)

-31

-1

-9

-11

0

0

-40

-12

Income on ordinary gross investments (Class C)

26

21

75

100

0

0

101

121

Income on ordinary gross investments (Class D)

0

0

-328

79

0

0

-328

79

Net income from investments in subsidiaries, associated companies and joint

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

2

ventures

Commissions income net of commissions expense

0

0

0

-1

0

0

0

-1

Operating expenses relating to investments

-3

-3

-8

-9

-1

-1

-12

-13

RESULT OF INSURANCE BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL OPERATIONS

56

78

11

41

-1

-1

67

118

Other revenues net of other operating costs

-8

-12

-4

-5

0

0

-12

-17

OPERATING RESULT

48

66

8

36

-1

-1

55

101

Realised and valuation income

-12

-3

-1

-2

0

0

-13

-5

Interests on subordinated debt

-6

-5

-1

-3

0

0

-7

-8

Non-operating net income from investments in subsidiaries, associated

1

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

companies and joint ventures

Other revenues net of other non-operating costs

-3

-3

-8

-5

0

0

-11

-8

PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAXATION FOR THE YEAR

28

55

-1

26

-1

-1

25

80

Taxation

-15

-22

-1

-9

0

0

-16

-31

NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

13

33

-3

17

-1

-1

9

49

PROFIT (LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

0

0

11

6

0

0

11

6

CONSOLIDATED PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR

13

33

8

23

-1

-1

20

55

of which pertaining to the Group

12

32

3

14

-1

-1

14

45

ofwhich pertaining to minority interests

1

1

5

9

0

0

6

10

ADJUSTED RESULT

13

33

6

16

-1

-1

18

48

4

Consolidated Shareholders' Equity

Results at March 31st, 2021

2,613

55

2,665

2.140

-3

2,185

Group's

Group's

2,140

Shareholders'

Shareholders'

Equity

Equity

FY2020 Shareholders' Equity

Result for the period

Changes in IAS reserve - 1Q2021 Shareholders' Equity

Other changes(1)

(1) Including the changes of the AFS reserve (net of shadow accounting and taxation) and of other profits and losses recognized directly in equity and other

minor changes.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 06:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA
03:11aSOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : 1Q2021 Results approved
PU
02:59aSOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : 1Q2021 Results Presentation
PU
05/26SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : The Court of Verona dismissed the case on..
PU
05/25SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - : quaterly earnings release
05/19SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : Filing of summary report of the votes on ..
PU
05/14SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : The new Board of Directors of Cattolica A..
PU
05/12RESTORATION WORK ON THE ARENA FROM T : “A gift to the city and to its inte..
PU
05/10SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : Variation of 2021 Corporate Events Calend..
PU
05/10Italy's REVO SPAC aims to raise 200 mln euros for insurance deals
RE
04/26SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : News Announcement - Cattolica Assicurazio..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 209 M 6 343 M 6 343 M
Net income 2021 256 M 311 M 311 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,94x
Yield 2021 3,67%
Capitalization 1 056 M 1 287 M 1 286 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA
Duration : Period :
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,22 €
Last Close Price 5,27 €
Spread / Highest target 5,31%
Spread / Average Target -1,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Ferraresi Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Atanasio Pantarrotas Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Davide Croff Chairman
Samuele Marconcini Chief Operating Officer & Deputy General Manager
Giada Malaspina Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA14.92%1 287
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-10.79%202 403
AIA GROUP LIMITED7.58%159 207
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-4.21%135 028
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-8.54%48 627
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.12.93%33 643