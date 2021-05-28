Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : 1Q2021 Results Presentation

Introduction

The economic data and assets and liabilities of Lombarda Vita, the sale of which took place, after obtaining the relevant authorisations, on 12 April 2021, have been reclassified under the relevant "disposal" items pursuant to IFRS 5 both for 2020 and 2021. The figures displayed in this presentation are on a like-for-like basis, without the contribution of Lombarda Vita, briefly represented in the net profit.

