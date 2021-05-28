Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : 1Q2021 Results Presentation
05/28/2021 | 02:59am EDT
Results at March 31st, 2021
Cattolica Assicurazioni Group
Verona, May 28th, 2021
Introduction
The economic data and assets and liabilities of Lombarda Vita, the sale of which took place, after obtaining the relevant authorisations, on 12 April 2021, have been reclassified under the relevant "disposal" items pursuant to IFRS 5 both for 2020 and 2021. The figures displayed in this presentation are on a like-for-like basis, without the contribution of Lombarda Vita, briefly represented in the net profit.
2
Key consolidated figures
Results at March 31st, 2021
(€ m)
IAS IFRS RESULTS
1Q20201
1Q2021
Δ%
Total Direct Premiums
1,093
1,273
+16.4%
Non-Life Direct Premiums
482
496
+2.8%
Life Direct Premiums1
611
777
+27.2%
Combined ratio2
92.6%
87.7%
-4.9 pps
Cons. Shareholders' Equity
2,6134
2,665
+2.0%
Solvency II Ratio
187%4
199%
+12 pps
Operating Result
55
101
+82.6%
Consolidated Result
20
55
+177.1%
Group's Result
14
45
+221.3%
Adjusted Result
18
48
+160.8%
Operating Return On Equity
4.6%
9.2%
+4.6 pps
∆% 1Q21/1Q20: -17.5%
(on the non like-for-like figures)
∆% 1Q21/1Q20: -26.8%
(on the non like-for-like figures)
(1)
Premiums, operating profit, operating RoE at 1Q2020 are represented on a like-for-like basis with respect to 1Q2021 (net of Lombarda Vita).
(2)
Including investment contracts.
3
(3)
Retained business.
(4)
At 31 December 2020.
Income statement by segment of activity
Results at March 31st, 2021
NON LIFE
LIFE
OTHER
TOTAL
€ m
1Q2020
1Q2021
1Q2020
1Q2021
1Q2020
1Q2021
1Q2020
1Q2021
Net Premiums
451
459
589
773
0
0
1,040
1.232
Net charges relating to claims
-251
-260
-266
-846
0
0
-517
-1,106
Operating expenses
-136
-140
-41
-44
0
0
-177
-184
Other revenues net of other costs (other technical income and charges)
-31
-1
-9
-11
0
0
-40
-12
Income on ordinary gross investments (Class C)
26
21
75
100
0
0
101
121
Income on ordinary gross investments (Class D)
0
0
-328
79
0
0
-328
79
Net income from investments in subsidiaries, associated companies and joint
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
ventures
Commissions income net of commissions expense
0
0
0
-1
0
0
0
-1
Operating expenses relating to investments
-3
-3
-8
-9
-1
-1
-12
-13
RESULT OF INSURANCE BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL OPERATIONS
56
78
11
41
-1
-1
67
118
Other revenues net of other operating costs
-8
-12
-4
-5
0
0
-12
-17
OPERATING RESULT
48
66
8
36
-1
-1
55
101
Realised and valuation income
-12
-3
-1
-2
0
0
-13
-5
Interests on subordinated debt
-6
-5
-1
-3
0
0
-7
-8
Non-operating net income from investments in subsidiaries, associated
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
companies and joint ventures
Other revenues net of other non-operating costs
-3
-3
-8
-5
0
0
-11
-8
PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAXATION FOR THE YEAR
28
55
-1
26
-1
-1
25
80
Taxation
-15
-22
-1
-9
0
0
-16
-31
NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
13
33
-3
17
-1
-1
9
49
PROFIT (LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
0
0
11
6
0
0
11
6
CONSOLIDATED PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR
13
33
8
23
-1
-1
20
55
of which pertaining to the Group
12
32
3
14
-1
-1
14
45
ofwhich pertaining to minority interests
1
1
5
9
0
0
6
10
ADJUSTED RESULT
13
33
6
16
-1
-1
18
48
4
Consolidated Shareholders' Equity
Results at March 31st, 2021
2,613
55
2,665
2.140
-3
2,185
Group's
Group's
2,140
Shareholders'
Shareholders'
Equity
Equity
FY2020 Shareholders' Equity
Result for the period
Changes in IAS reserve - 1Q2021 Shareholders' Equity
Other changes(1)
(1) Including the changes of the AFS reserve (net of shadow accounting and taxation) and of other profits and losses recognized directly in equity and other
minor changes.
5
