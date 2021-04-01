Log in
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : The Board of Directors of Cattolica Assicurazioni has called the Annual Shareholders' Meeting for 13 and 14 May 2021 (first and second call)

04/01/2021 | 02:46pm EDT
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A - Sede in Verona Lungadige Cangrande 16, 37126 Pec cattolica.assicurazioni@pec.gruppocattolica.it - Cap. Soc. Euro 685.043.940,00 i.v. - C. F. e iscr. Reg. Imp. di VR n. 00320160237 - P. IVA del Gruppo IVA Cattolica Assicurazioni n. 04596530230 - Albo Imprese presso IVASS n. 1.00012 - Rappresentante del Gruppo IVA Cattolica Assicurazioni - Capogruppo del Gruppo Cattolica Assicurazioni, iscritta all'Albo dei gruppi assicurativi presso IVASS al n. 019.

PRESS RELEASE

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI HAS CALLED THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING FOR 13 AND 14 MAY 2021 (FIRST AND SECOND CALL)

Verona, 1 April 2021. The Board of Directors of Cattolica Assicurazioni, which met today under the chairmanship of Paolo Bedoni, resolved to call the Shareholders' Meeting for 13 and 14 May 2021, respectively on first and second call.

The agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting is as follows:

  1. Approval of the new Shareholders' Meeting Regulations.
  2. Approval of the 2020 financial statements and the accompanying report, with consequent and related resolutions.
  3. Determination of the number of 15 members of the Board of Directors for the years 2021 - 2023 pursuant to art. 19 of the bylaws.
  4. Appointment of the members of the Board of Directors including the members of the Management Control Committee for the years 2021 - 2023.
  5. Determination of the remuneration for the Board of Directors members and for the Management Control Committee members as well as the related attendance allowance for the financial years 2021 - 2023.
  6. Report on the remuneration policy and on the remuneration paid:
    1. Approval of the first section of the Report on the remuneration policy and on the remuneration paid, pursuant to art. 123 ter, paragraph 3 of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and of articles 41, 59 and 93 of IVASS Regulation 38/2018.
    2. Resolution on the second section of the Report on the remuneration policy and on the remuneration paid, pursuant to art. 123 ter, paragraph 6 of Legislative Decree 58/1998.
  8. Remuneration plans based on financial instruments.
  9. Authorization for the purchase and sale of own shares in accordance with the law. Inherent and consequent resolutions.

COMUNICATO STAMPA

The convocation notice and supporting documents will be made available at the Company's registered office and on the website www.cattolica.itwithin the terms provided for by current regulations.

It is also recalled that, following the resolution of the General Meeting of last July 31st, 2020, with effect from today, April 1st, 2021, the transformation of the Company into a joint stock company is effective.

With reference to the points 3, 4 and 5 above, however, as already anticipated, the directors, while not expiring their mandate, have communicated to renounce their office with effect from the date of the shareholders' resolution appointing the new Board of Directors.

SOCIETÁ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE

Cattolica Assicurazioni is one of the main players on the Italian insurance market, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, where it has been present since November 2000. With around 3.5 million customers who rely on the insurance solutions and products it distributes, the Group has total premium income of €5.6 billion (2020). At the Group level, Cattolica has 1,360 agencies throughout Italy, covering both large cities and smaller towns, and a network of 1,851 agents. For further information: www.cattolica.it/profilo-societario

CONTACT INFORMATION

Chief Financial Officer

Media Relations Office

Atanasio Pantarrotas, CFA

Erminia Frigerio - Media Relations

Tel. +39 045 8391738

erminia.frigerio@Catholicaassicurazioni.it

Investor.relations@Catholicaassicurazioni.it

Tel +39 337 1165255

Angelo Cipriani - Local Media

Tel. +39 347 5074052

angelo.cipriani@cattolicaassicurazioni.it

Comin & Partners

Giuseppe Stamegna

giuseppe.stamegna@cominandpartners.com

Tel +39 392 0240063

Disclaimer

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 18:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
