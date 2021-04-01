Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Società Cooperativa : The Board of Directors of Cattolica Assicurazioni has called the Annual Shareholders' Meeting for 13 and 14 May 2021 (first and second call)

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A - Sede in Verona Lungadige Cangrande 16, 37126 Pec cattolica.assicurazioni@pec.gruppocattolica.it - Cap. Soc. Euro 685.043.940,00 i.v. - C. F. e iscr. Reg. Imp. di VR n. 00320160237 - P. IVA del Gruppo IVA Cattolica Assicurazioni n. 04596530230 - Albo Imprese presso IVASS n. 1.00012 - Rappresentante del Gruppo IVA Cattolica Assicurazioni - Capogruppo del Gruppo Cattolica Assicurazioni, iscritta all'Albo dei gruppi assicurativi presso IVASS al n. 019.

PRESS RELEASE

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI HAS CALLED THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING FOR 13 AND 14 MAY 2021 (FIRST AND SECOND CALL)

Verona, 1 April 2021. The Board of Directors of Cattolica Assicurazioni, which met today under the chairmanship of Paolo Bedoni, resolved to call the Shareholders' Meeting for 13 and 14 May 2021, respectively on first and second call.

The agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting is as follows: